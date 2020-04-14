Every single episode of ‘Fruits Basket” leaves you with a heartwarming message and you can’t help but eagerly wait for its next episode. Most modern shoujo anime just pile up pretty boys and present generic storylines. Although ‘Fruits Basket’ does the same, its storyline goes beyond the exploration of the one-dimensional romantic interests of its characters. Not to mention, its slow pace allows you to savor and experience every single aspect of its story that it throws at you.

With two episodes down, it seems like ‘Fruits Basket’ is as great as it ever was and hopefully, it’ll get even better. If, like us, you’re already waiting for the next episode of this season, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 20, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on April 21 at 1:30 am JST in Japan)

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 3 English Dub Online?

The English Dub and Sub versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Aptly title “Eat Somen With Your Friends”, Episode 2 of the second season of ‘Fruits Basket’ revolves around Tohru’s insecurities. Throughout the span of the episode, she wonders all about her future and what she’ll do after she graduates. She realizes that she can only temporarily stay with the Somas and she’ll have to eventually leave them. But by the end of the episode, she learns to live in the present moment and embrace the future as it comes. Or in better words: she learns that no matter how complicated things will get in the future, she can always sit in the Somas home kitchen and enjoy a bowl of Somen with her friends.

Each episode ends with a deep motif that not only tells you a lot about the characters of the show but also helps you learn a lesson or two about life. Episode 3 will again involve a similar motif which will probably have something to do with another aspect of Tohru’s life. Meanwhile, since the second episode did not shed too much light on the activities of the Student Council and its two new members, we’ll probably get to see more about them in the next episode. Moreover, even Motoko’s character did not have much of a role to play in episode 2 but was heavily foreshadowed in the first one. So it is a possibility that she’ll have a key role to play in whatever that lies ahead, especially in context with Tohru and Yuki’s relationship.

Read More: Best Shoujo Anime of All Time