What makes ‘Fruits Basket’ an exceptional feel-good anime is its ability to depict genuine human emotions. None of its characters can be labeled as good or bad as all of them seem to be going through something very personal. Even the ones like Kotoko, who is seemingly intentionally not likable, there seems to be a lot more depth that will allow you to eventually empathize with them. The second season of ‘Fruits Basket’ is exactly how we expected to be so far and with the kind of progress that it has been making, we do see it getting even better in the future. If you have been following this season so far, read on further to know all about the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 27, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on April 21 at 1:30 am JST in Japan)

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 4 English Dub Online?

The English Dub and Sub versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: What to Expect?

More often than not, ‘Fruits Basket’ heads in a direction you don’t expect it to. While most other slice-of-life anime just claim to be grounded to real life, ‘Fruits Basket’ is actually very close to real-life despite its fantasy elements. Quite a lot has been going on in this season lately but one major development has been Yuki’s openness about what he truly feels. We got a small glimpse of that in episode 2 and now again in episode 3.

Moreover, although it may not be too obvious, even Tohru’s character now feels more personal. This season never really emphasizes this, but as a viewer, one can’t help but wonder what she must be going through. Her journey started off rough and she was forced to live away from her own family. Although she does have a family now, she knows that someday, she’ll have to give up on them as well. So in the upcoming episodes, we can expect to understand a lot more about her inner workings.

There are also several other characters who have only been introduced in this season. Some of them being the two new members at Students’ Council, and of course, Motoko. Since the pilot of this season primarily revolved around them, they will probably have a key role to play in the future as well. So it is possible that the 4th episode will start catching up with their development as well. Apart from all of this, pretty much like every of ‘Fruits Basket’, we can expect episode 4 to leave us with yet another heartwarming message.

