As always, ‘Fruits Basket’ is now slowly unraveling the tapestry around all of its pivotal characters, and by doing that, it’s slowly immersing you in its story. The season now seems to be heading in more of serious direction and since Rin’s character has already been revealed, we can expect it to be the same for a while. Its moments of silliness and humor will now take a backseat and some real problems will be confronted with what lies ahead. So if you have been following this season so far and you’re looking forward to its next episode, read on further to know everything about its release date and streaming availability.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 5 is scheduled to release on May 4, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on May 5 at 1:30 am JST in Japan)

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 5 English Dub Online?

The English Dub and Sub versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In episode 4 of the 2nd season, Rin finally appears and chaos ensues in Tohru’s world. In the opening scene of the episode, Hatsuharu meets Rin and she treats him very badly. After his depressing encounter with her, he goes on a rampage but no one is able to figure out why. Kyo is the only one who dares to confront him in this state and as soon as he starts targetting Tohru, Kyo loses it and lashes out on him.

However, soon after this, their fight is broken up by one of their teachers who simply pours a bucket of cold water on them. Later in the episode, Kyo spots Rin and follows her. This is how he’s later led up to Hatsuharu’s room and the two of them discuss everything that has happened so far. This not only allows Kyo to understand what Hatsuharu is going through but also helps him learn more about Rin’s current state.

Rin has now finally returned and for obvious reasons, we can expect her to raise more fury in the upcoming episodes of the season. Amidst all of this chaos, as always, Kyo will make sure that nothing happens to Tohru. In the meantime, no matter what she does to him and no matter how much pain she causes to him, Hatsuharu will try his best to help out Rin. However, from the looks of it, Rin seems far too contrived in her own pain, and helping her recover will not be an easy journey for Hatsuharu.

