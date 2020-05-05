‘Fruits Basket’ returns with another episode that perfectly balances out its comedy with some really sentimental and romantic moments. With the promise of a new relationship and a whole lot of summer break fun, the 5th episode leaves us with a major cliffhanger. So in case you’re wondering what could potentially happen in the next episode, we’ve got some spoilers for you further down in this article. But before we get to that, let us walk you through the streaming details and release date of the next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 11, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on May 12 at 1:30 am JST in Japan)

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 6 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the opening scene of the 5th episode, Kureno walks into a convenience store and runs into Arisa. Sparks fly between the two but they soon forget about it. In the meantime, back at the school, summer vacation begins and Tohru makes plans of everything she could potentially do. Soon after this, the episode takes us back to Kureno and Airsa’s relationship. Since Arisa is still in school and Kureno is 26, their relationship seems to be somewhat forbidden and when they meet again, Kureno even addresses this. That’s when Arisa gets really offended and confesses how she was looking forward to meeting him after the last time. Yet again, sparks fly between them but Kureno then leaves in a hurry, and Arisa keeps wondering about him. The closing scene of the episode reveals that Kureno already has a wife back at home.

From the ending of episode 6, it becomes pretty evident that Arisa and Kureno’s relationship will get really complex from this point on. Although Kureno firmly believes that he’ll never run into her again, he certainly will. Also, something really weird seems to be going on at Kureno’s place. He earlier claimed that he only leaves home when it’s necessary, which probably implies that his wife never allows him to go out. Or maybe, there’ something more to his story. The upcoming episodes will further explain all about his character. Apart from that, since the summer break has started, we won’t get to see any more school scenes for a while. And of course, since the summer break is on now, we can expect Tohru and all of her schoolmates to have some fun.

Read More on Anime Preview: Gleipnir Episode 6 | Yesterday wo Utatte Episode 6