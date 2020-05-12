‘Fruits Basket’ is unlike any other anime out there. It maintains a steady, slow pace and allows you to savor each of its moments. If you might have noticed, episode 6 also seems to have this calming backdrop of rain-like static which further heightens its melodrama. But apart from all of this, what makes it one of the best shoujo anime out there is how it treats its characters. Despite being tagged as a fantasy anime, ‘Fruits Basket’ characterization is extremely grounded to reality, and the way in which it portrays their day-to-day snags is extremely relatable; especially how it harkens back to their pasts and shows how it reflects on their present lives.

With its second season, the anime continues to shine, making it one of the best anime offerings of the season. If you haven’t considered watching it yet, now would be the best time. For those who have been following it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 18, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on May 19 at 1:30 am JST in Japan)

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 7 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The summer vacation is finally here and Tohru and all of her friends are now ready to have some fun. In the 6th episode, they set out on an adventurous vacation trip in the outdoors. While they are at it, although they do have a lot of fun, there are times when they can’t help but look back at their own pasts and wonder what went wrong. For instance, after being confronted for carrying around her mother’s picture all the time and being called out for having “mommy issues,” Tohru is reminded of her mother and she can’t help but feel low.

From the next episode, this season will again highlight the adventures of the group during their summer getaway. But since their group consists of many different characters with distinct personalities, they don’t always get along too well. When it comes to Tohru, it is true that she lives in her past and has a tough time letting go off everything that happened to her. But as we’ve previously seen, in the upcoming episodes, her past wounds will slowly heal and she’ll slowly drift out of her distressing memories.

