In the heart of every Otaku, ‘Fruits Basket’ holds a very special place. Anime viewers may be split into different groups based on their respective preferences, but ‘Fruits Basket’ is one of those few anime that have garnered a vast and diverse audience.

All this while, the second season of the anime was quite heartwarming, and along with that, it also had its moments of cutesy comedy. But with the episodes that lie ahead, the show is going to get a bit more serious than it previously was, and hopefully, a lot more intriguing as well. So to make sure that you’re able to watch the 8th episode right on time, read on further to know everything about its release date and streaming availability.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 25, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on May 25 at 1:30 am JST in Japan)

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 8 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the 7th episode of ‘Fruits Basket’, Tohru still keeps going back to what Hiro told her in the previous episode. As a result, for once, she thinks of opening up about her mother. But despite this, her overthinking gets the best of her and she wonders if she’ll be judged for talking about something so personal when she knows nothing about the families of her friends. Later, Kyo realizes that she has been having a hard time and asks her what Hiro told her. To make her feel more comfortable, Kyo even opens up about his own mother and tells Tohru how she passed away only when he was five. This makes Tohru a lot more relaxed and she finally opens up about her mother. Although she does not address her death, she manages to narrate an old memory of her that she still cherishes.

The highlight of the 7th episode turns out to be Akito’s arrival who is the same as ever. She is dominant and all the Sohmas listen to everything she says. Her small role in the 7th episode makes it pretty obvious that she’ll have a key role to play in the upcoming episodes. I, personally, am a little apprehensive about her presence in the story and if you’ve seen the previous season, you’ll know exactly why. Her antagonistic role will now make the show a lot darker and I’m pretty certain that if she questions Tohru too much, her godly status in the family might even be tested.

