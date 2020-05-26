‘Fruits Basket’ progresses its storyline with a very breezy pace and also boasts a high production value. But what makes it better than most other Shojo anime out there is its grounded characters. Despite having its feet in fantasy, the anime weaves a plot that makes its characters seem realistic beyond-limit. Not to mention, even the comedy of ‘Fruits Basket’ always manages to hit the right spot. So if you haven’t started watching this gem of a show yet, make sure you do check it out. For those who have been following the second season of ‘Fruits Basket’, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 9 is scheduled to release on April 1, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on April 1 at 1:30 am JST in Japan)

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 9 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

In the second installment of the renowned Shojo, the characters of ‘Fruits Basket’ return with another adventure that takes you down on a roller coaster of emotions. The season begins with another new year at the school where Yuki runs his Student body council while Tohru confronts some memories of her past. With the onset of the summer break near episode 2, all the students are asked to submit their career plans and are also reminded that parent-teacher meetings will be held after the break. With their school almost nearing its end, Tohru also gets really worried about finding a job as her life feels very uncertain. But like always, she finds comfort with the Sohmas.

Later in the series, the summer vacation begins, and as planned earlier, Tohru and the crew head out on a vacation. While they are at it, Tohru is confronted by Hiro who tells her that she’s running away from her past and that’s why she never tries to talk about her mother. Being the vulnerable girl that she is, Tohru gets really insecure and even tries her best to open up with others. But again, she becomes a victim of her own overthinking.

Soon after this, its Kyo who comforts her and makes her realize that she isn’t doing anything wrong by not opening up to others. In the recent developments of the season, Aktio has finally arrived to meet the Sohmas and her involvement makes the plot much darker. Moreover, in the most recent episode, Tohru also ends up meeting Rin for the first time, which suggests that Rin might again have a crucial role to play in the upcoming episodes.

