The once-nichè medium of anime is now slowly finding its way into mainstream media and almost all streaming giants are catching up with its popularity. While Netflix certainly leads the way, Hulu isn’t too far behind as it has a huge repository of some of the most popular anime shows. For obsessive anime fans, the platform has some great offerings such as ‘Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure‘ and ‘Space Dandy‘. And even for the newbies who are looking for a gateway anime, the streaming platforming offers a whopping list of shows like ‘Cowboy Bebop‘, ‘One Punch Man‘, and many others.

Among all the anime available on Hulu, ‘Fruits Basket’ is more of a shoujo genre quintessential which has been widely popular for the past two decades. Despite being more of fantasy anime, ‘Fruits Basket’ has garnered worldwide acclaim because of how realistic its characters seem. If you’ve already watched the first season of the reboot version of ‘Fruits Basket’, you must be wondering when its second season will release on Hulu. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the Hulu release date of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 1 premiered on April 5, 2019, and soon after this, on April 9, 2019, Hulu released the first season of the anime. The second season of ‘Fruits Basket’ is scheduled to release on April 6, 2020. Unfortunately, no official announcements regarding its release on Hulu have been made yet. According to the official list of upcoming movies and TV shows on Hulu, ‘Fruits Basket’ will not release on the platform in April 2020.

Even so, since Hulu and Funimation entered a multi-layered partnership back in 2019, it seems very likely that the second season will be available on Hulu very soon. Our best guess is that ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 will release on Hulu sometime in June 2020. If we get any official news regarding its release on the streaming service, we’ll update it here in this section. Till then, you can check out other similar anime on Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 English Dub

The English Dub of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 1 is available on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. The second season of the anime will be available on Funimation on April 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m PT (and on April 7 at 1:30 a.m in Japan). Earlier this year, it was announced that the English dub of the first three episodes of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 will release on March 30, 2020, in select theaters. However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, this was later canceled. Since then, no official announcements regarding its English dub release have been made. However, it is a possibility that Funimation will release the English dub of ‘Fruits Basket’ by the end of April 2020.

