The best thing about ‘Balance Unlimited’ is that it never offers anything more than it promises. From the very first episode, it establishes that it’ll be about nothing but some relentless cop action, lowbrow comedy, and of course, buddy-cop bromance. Its catchy soundtracks and aesthetics add more heft to its light-hearted drama, placing it a notch above most run-of-the-mill cop anime shows. I wouldn’t say that it is exceptional in any way, but it’s very entertaining nonetheless. With that said, read on further to know all the details about its next episode.

Balance Unlimited Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ episode 10 is scheduled to release on September 17, 2020.

Where to Watch Balance Unlimited Episode 10 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ Season 1 is available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. And it’s also receiving a weekly broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan.

Balance Unlimited Spoilers

‘Balance Unlimited’ is a buddy cop anime that revolves around the adventures, or I’d rather say misadventures of Haru Kato and Daisuke Kanbe. It all begins when Haru Kato, a police officer who’s very dedicated to his job, is assigned the task of securing the Ginza Classic Car Festival along with another officer. While he’s at it, his seniors try to track down a suspected bomber how is out loose trying to assassinate the foreign prince. In the meantime, at a nearby jewelry store, two robbers eye all the precious jewels that they can steal. While all this is going on, Daisuke Kanbe, a filthy rich detective, use bribery to work with a police department of his choice.

All these stories come together when the cops at the festival catch the bomber before he kills the prince. However, before they can diffuse his bomb, the two robbers accidentally steal his van that contains it. With what follows, Daisuke and Haru join forces for the first time and chase the two robbers. During this intense car chase, Daisuke causes a lot of collateral damage but easily fixes everything by throwing around his money. Soon, the two robbers drift off the road and fall into a river. Using his expertise and police training, Haru first rescues them, then defuses the bomb. Although the two officers manage to save the day as a team, Haru hates the fact that Daisuke merely uses his money for everything. But despite getting off on the wrong foot, the two later become partners. As a result, from hating each other’s guts to appreciating each other’s ways, they go through a significant catharsis.

