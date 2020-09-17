The day-to-day snags of our beloved buddy cops, Daisuke Kanbe and Haru Kato, are finally coming to a conclusion. We’ve seen them go from being sworn enemies to being buddies, and then eventually having chemistry that’s one of a kind. Overall, ‘Balance Unlimited’ has been a fun ride, perfectly combining action, comedy, and a little bit of drama. Hopefully, it’ll be back soon with another season. With that said, if you have been watching it all this while, here is everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its final episode.

Balance Unlimited Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ episode 11 is scheduled to release on September 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Balance Unlimited Episode 11 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ Season 1 is available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. And it’s also receiving a weekly broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan.

Balance Unlimited Spoilers

The buddy cop adventures of Daisuke Kanbe and Haru Kato begin when Haru teams up with a fellow officer for securing the Ginza Classic Car Festival. In the meantime, the rest of the officers of Japan’s Modern Crimes Prevention Task Force join forces to catch a bomber who they suspect is there to assassinate the foreign prince. While so much is going, two petty thieves greedily stare inside a jewelry store nearby with the intention of robbing it. Meanwhile, Daisuke Kanbe, the show’s star officer, cleverly bribes a senior officer just to get into a department of his choice. All these parallel stories come crashing together when the cops manage to catch the bomber. However, to their dismay, the two thieves accidentally drive away in the bomber’s car before they can diffuse the bomb.

With Daisuke Kanbe on the driver’s seat, Haru sets out to catch the thieves before it’s too late. A hilarious pursuit ensues where Daisuke drives like there’s no tomorrow. To pay for all the collateral damage he causes, Kanbe just throws in his unlimited fortunes. It finally comes to an end when the thieves drive off the road, into a river. Haru rushes to the site, saves the robbers, and then uses his training to defuse the bomb. By doing this, he not only saves the day but proves that he’s worlds apart from Kanbe. But despite being so different from one another, the two officers end up as partners. Their buddy cop misadventure begins and they are forced to comply with each other’s seemingly unorthodox ways. It’s the battle of skill against money.

