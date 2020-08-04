In the world of movies, we’ve all seen a fair share of buddy cop dramas in which two polarizing cops struggle to join forces. But ultimately, instead of perceiving their contrasting personalities as a flaw, they learn to use it as an asset. The two main characters of ‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ are pretty much the same. While one is a law-abiding, loyal policeman, the other is a rich crime-fighter who allows his money to do all the talking. Their conflicting personalities and crime-solving endeavors make ‘Balance Unlimited’ one hell of an anime.

With that said, ‘Balance Unlimited’ has finally returned from its hiatus, and if you have been following it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Balance Unlimited Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ episode 4 is scheduled to release on August 6, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Balance Unlimited Episode 4 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ Season 1 is available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. And it’s also receiving a weekly broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan.

Balance Unlimited Spoilers

Haru Kato and Shinnosuke Kamei from Japan’s Modern Crimes Prevention Task Force are asked to join forces for a new mission. Their department expects them to secure Ginza Classic Car Festival where other First Division Officers try to find a bomber who’s trying to attack a foreign prince. In the meantime, two thieves, Yoko and Hiroshi, set their eyes on a jewelry store while Daisuke Kanbe tries to buy his way into joining the police squad of his choice. While all this is going on, the bomber gets caught by the police and the two robbers accidentally end up in the bomber’s van with his bomb. Both Kato and Kanbe set out to chase the thieves. While Kanbe uses his riches to pay for all the collateral damage they cause, Kato uses his expertise to detonate the bomb and save the thieves.

The first encounter between the two cops proves that they can work really well with another but Kato despises him from the moment he meets him. He hates how Kanbe gets to whatever he wants, wherever he wants, just because he is extremely rich. In the episodes that follow, Kato is forced to become Kanbe’s partner and he suffers greatly because of Kanbe’s use of shortcuts to find solutions. Kato relentlessly works hard to solve crimes and bring justice to the wrongdoers of society. On the other hand, Kanbe just sits back and relaxes while his big currency bills do all the crime-solving. Will the two cops ever get along?

Read More on Anime Preview: Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 19