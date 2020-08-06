‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ is not the kind of anime that you start admiring from the first episode itself. It begins more as a mixed bag until it slowly finds its feet and ultimately fascinates you. Even so, although ‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ may not be intriguing enough for you at first, there sure is something about its fresh themes and characters that sticks with you. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, make sure that you check it out. For those who are following its first season, here are all the details about its next episode.

Balance Unlimited Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ episode 5 is scheduled to release on August 13, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Balance Unlimited Episode 5 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ Season 1 is available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. And it’s also receiving a weekly broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan.

Balance Unlimited Spoilers

Haru Kato and Shinnosuke Kamei from Japan’s Modern Crimes Prevention Task Force team up and set out on a new mission. It is suspected that a bomber is running loose at the Ginza Classic Car Festival and is determined to attack the foreign prince. While the first division officers try to find this bomber, Kato and Kamei secure the area. In the meantime, two burglars named Yoko and Hiroshi watch a jewelry store from a distance with the intention of robbing it. Parallelly, Daisuke Kanbe, a rich detective tries to bribe his way into the police department of his choice. The first division ultimately manages to catch the bomber but then they realize that his van is missing. Turn out that the two burglars accidentally left with the bomber’s van.

This is when Kato and Kanbe come together for the first time and embark on a mission to find the stolen van before it’s too late. An intense car chase ensues between the two parties until the thieves drive off-road and end up in the river. Kanbe just uses his money to pay for all the collateral damage that they cause, while Kato uses his expertise and training to detonate the bomb and save the thieves from drowning. Their first meeting gives Kato the wrong idea and makes him realize that Kanbe is nothing but a spoilt rich brat who uses his wealth to get everything done. Unfortunately for him, he becomes Kanbe’s partner later on and is forced to deal with his shortcuts every day. While he tries to stick to his morals for solving crimes, Kanbe finds new ways to bug him by relentlessly showing off that his money can literally buy anything.

