If you’re looking for some crime-solving, gun-slinging, badass buddy-cop action, there’s no better anime than ‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited.’ We might have all seen a fair share buddy cop movies and TV shows, but in the world of anime, this is a fairly new concept and that’s exactly what makes it so fascinating. So action hounds should certainly not miss out on this one and as for others who are not into action, ‘Fugou Keiji Balance Unlimited’ still deserves a shot. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Balance Unlimited Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ episode 6 is scheduled to release on August 20, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Balance Unlimited Episode 6 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ Season 1 is available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. And it’s also receiving a weekly broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan.

Balance Unlimited Spoilers

‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ centers on Haru Kato, an officer at Japan’s Modern Crimes Prevention Task Force. In the opening moments of the anime, he teams up with a fellow officer named Shinnosuke Kamei and sets out on a new mission. The police force suspects that a terrorist is on the loose at the Ginza Classic Car Festival and is planning to bomb the foreign prince. In this operation of capturing the bomber before he executes his mission, several officers try to hunt him down while Haru and his fellow officer take on the responsibility of securing the area. While all this is going on, two burglars gawk inside a jewelry store with the intention of robbing it. In the meantime, a filthy rich police officer named Daisuke Kanbe attempts to bribe his way into getting a department of choice. One thing leads to another and all these parallel stories come together when the police department catches the bomber but the jewelry store burglars accidentally take away his van.

As a result of this, Haru and Kanbe end up on the same team and try to track down the two robbers. In the hot car pursuit that ensues, the robbers drive offroad and end up in a river. Haru and Kanbe rush over to the car to get them out of there. While Kanbe uses his riches to pay for all the collateral that they caused during their car chase, Haru uses his expertise to diffuse the bomb and get the robbers out of the car. Haru despises how Kanbe deals with the whole mission, but to his dismay, Kanbe later not only ends up in his department but even becomes his partner.

Read More on Anime Preview: Re: ZERO Season 2 Episode 7