Some might compare him with Batman, while others with Iron man, but only true anime fans will know by now that when it comes to being rich, Daisuke Kanbe has unlimited wealth and is probably the wealthiest fictional character out there. While Daisuke’s charm is enough to keep most viewers hooked, it’s the buddy cop bromance between him and Haru that makes ‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ a lot more fascinating than most other similar anime out there. So if you still haven’t started watching it, check it out right away. For those who have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Balance Unlimited Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ episode 9 is scheduled to release on September 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Balance Unlimited Episode 9 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ Season 1 is available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. And it’s also receiving a weekly broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan.

Balance Unlimited Spoilers

‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ centers on Haru Kato, who is a dedicated police officer at Japan’s Modern Crimes Prevention Task Force. At the beginning of the series, Haru helms the responsibility of securing the Ginza Classic Car Festival where a suspected bomber is about to assassinate the foreign prince. While he’s at it, the rest of the officers from his department try to find the bomber. While all this is going on, two robbers set their eyes on a grand jewelry store with the intention of robbing it. In the meantime, another story unfolds where a split rich officer named Daisuke Kanbe uses bribery to get into the police department of his choice. All of these stories come together when the police force catches the bomber, but the two robbers accidentally steal the bomber’s van and rush out of the festival.

In order to catch the fleeing thieves, Kanbe and Haru come together and chase them down in their own car. Kanbe drives recklessly but throws around his money for all the reckless collateral damage that he causes. Within no time, the thieves lose control of their vehicle and drive off into a river. Haru rushes to their van, rescues them, and then by using his expertise and skill, he defuses the bomb. With this, Kanbe and Haru successfully pull of their first mission. But despite that, Haru starts hating how Kanbe using his riches to get away with almost anything. Little does he realize that Kanbe will soon become his partner in all of his crime-solving endeavors.

