Netflix’s ‘Immigration Nation’ shows the story of the clash between the immigrants and the government organization that works to uproot them and send them back to their native countries. Amidst this, we also get to meet the people who have been working for immigrant rights and have openly spoken out against the inhuman nature of certain policies under the Trump administration. While a lot of protestors and NGOs continue to support the cause, the real change lies in the people who are in the position of power. One such person, who has used his office to bring about a change in his community, is Sheriff Garry McFadden. Who is he and where is he now? Let’s find out.

Who is Garry McFadden?

Here’s A Hint

I don’t believe I am Stopping Anyone who believes they have the answers to stop this Violence in our city. If you have the answers, by all means Go Ahead. Many are waiting for You to take the Lead.

You don’t need My Permission or My Position. pic.twitter.com/cw630n4tTO — Garry McFadden (@SugarFreeTalk) July 30, 2020

Originally from Sumter, South Carolina, McFadden first came to Charlotte, NC in 1977, and has since become an important figure in the community. He was nudged towards law enforcement after he was hassled by a white police officer when he was young and then met Stanley LeGrant, a black sheriff’s deputy who sparked in him the need to become a police officer himself. After serving thirty years as a detective and twenty years in the homicide unit, he has become one of the most decorated law enforcement officers in CMPD.

He has also been the most visible person in CMPD. One of his policies led him to a meeting with President Barack Obama in the White House. He has also been featured on American Most Wanted, The First 48, and The Justice Files. With one of the highest solve rates for his cases, he has worked on a docuseries, ‘I Am Homicide’ with Investigative Discovery channel.

In 2017, he decided to run for the office of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff, against Sheriff Irwin Carmichael. In May 2018, he won the election to become the first African-American Sheriff in the history of the county.

Where is Garry McFadden Now?

A Great Morning Hanging with Our Youth. I was invited to come out, connect and see our youth in action at a Workforce Development Program at the Roc/Goodwill Training Center here in Charlotte NC

HVAC- Carpentry and Electrical Skills are in their Future. I saw Hire them Now! pic.twitter.com/14d2FKtv6A — Garry McFadden (@SugarFreeTalk) August 3, 2020

Garry McFadden continues to serve as the Sheriff of Mecklenburg County NC, until 2022, when the next elections are due to take place. He lives with his wife of 30 years, Cathy G. McFadden, and has three children and one grandson. During his time in the office, he has continued to work on reforms and maintaining a healthy relationship with the community. The day after he was sworn in, he withdrew from the formal cooperation arrangement with ICE, under 287(g). He has been receiving flak for it ever since, especially after the case of Luis Pineda-Ancheta, an illegal immigrant who was arrested twice for assault and escaped the grasp of ICE because he had posted bail both times.

McFadden clarified his stance on the matter, saying, “All I’m asking ICE to do is this: Bring me a criminal warrant, and I’ll hold anybody for you. I have 400-plus federal inmates in my detention center right now. You bring me that paper, I got a place to put them. Other than that, you’re gonna fight with me the whole time.”

He has also been working to reform the detention centers and has brought about a lot of changes in how these places used to work before. He has restored in-person visitation and a room has been redecorated for children who come to visit their resident parents. He has also started schemes that allow the residents to explore the opportunity of employment once they secure their release. He has also created a behavioral health unit in support of mental health issues and has removed solitary confinement for teenagers.

Still Serving My Community Oh Yea Posted by Detective Garry McFadden on Sunday, December 8, 2019

He has also been bringing changes in his department to create further goodwill with the community. In June 2020, particularly after the case of Geroge Floyd, he declared that a “duty to intervene” policy was being drafted, that would “require Mecklenburg’s deputy sheriffs to act if they see another deputy committing an unlawful act.” He also supported the change of the “Use of Force” policy in his department, from which the use of tear gas was removed. He said: “I would rather have meaningful conversations and engagement that build relationships and bonds with the community so that tear gas never has to be used. Throughout the past two weeks I’ve heard the cries of the community and during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting our citizens is vital.” He also stood against evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering to raise money for the cause.

Read More: Where is Stefania Arteaga From Immigration Nation Now?