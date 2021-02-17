‘Gentefied’ is an American comedy-drama series that follows the lives of the Morales cousins Erik, Ana, and Chris as they deal with the everyday problems of working at their family taco shop, Mama Fina’s, while caring for Pop, the shop-owner and their grandfather. Each member of the family harbors their own dreams, and the show focuses on the challenges they face to achieve these dreams in a rapidly gentrifying Los Angeles neighborhood.

Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, the series first premiered in February 2020 on Netflix. The first season of the series received a positive reception from critics and has charmed its way into the hearts of audiences with its witty dialogues, relevant themes, and relatable characters. As the first season ends on a cliffhanger, fans are eager to find out what lies ahead for the lovable Mexican family. If you are curious about what’s in store, we’ve got you covered.

Gentefied Season 2 Release Date

‘Gentefied’ Season 1 released in its entirety on February 21, 2020, on Netflix. The first season comprises ten episodes with a running time of 25-32 minutes each. Fans of the series would be excited to learn that Netflix officially announced the renewal of ‘Gentefied’ for a second season in May 2020.

Production on the second season has suffered a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But as of February 9, 2021, the cameras have begun rolling on the sophomore season, and Netflix confirmed this on Twitter. The tweet also revealed America Ferrera would return to the director’s chair for season 2. If the production continues in full swing and wraps up soon, we can expect ‘Gentefied’ season 2 to hit the streaming platform sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

✨it's official✨ filming of @Gentefied S2 has begun and @americaferrera is back behind the camera 🥳 pic.twitter.com/wRW8AnqLyf — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) February 9, 2021

Gentefied Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 1 stars Joseph Julian Soria as the happy-go-lucky, Erik Morales, Karrie Martin as the talented artist, Ana Morales, Carlos Santos as the chef, Chris Morales, and veteran Mexican actor, Joaquín Cosío appears as Casimiro “Pop” Morales, the Morales family patriarch, and owner of Mama Fina’s taco shop. Netflix hosted a virtual table read of ‘Gentefied’ on May 21, 2020, on YouTube, featuring all the lead cast members of the series, and confirmed their return for season 2.

The other cast members who might make a comeback are Bianca Melgar as Nayeli Morales, Julissa Calderon as Ana’s partner and Afro-Latina activist Yessika Flores, Laura Patalano as Beatriz, Annie Gonzalez as Erik’s partner Lidia Solis, Rafael Sigler as Pancho Solis, and Felipe Esparza as Crazy Dave, among others.

Gentefied Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

At the end of season 1, the Morales family celebrates the birth of Erik’s daughter, but Pop is missing. The final moments of the season finale reveal the ICE taking Pop into custody because of an outstanding fine for vandalism. Erik and Lidia are contemplating a move to Palo Alto, California. Chris is offered a chance to go to a culinary school by his father.

Ana’s relationship with Yessika hits a snag because of a disagreement. While all the lead characters contend with their individual problems, Mama Fina’s fate becomes uncertain after Vivian, an art connoisseur, plans to turn Mama Fina’s into a “theme pop-up food experience.”

The second season will pick up from the cliffhanger ending of season 1. In the upcoming installment, we can expect to find out Pop’s fate, whether he gets deported or if the cousins bail him out. Erik, Ana, and Chris each have a decision to make, and it will be interesting to see if they sacrifice their personal interests, for now, to save Mama Fina’s.

