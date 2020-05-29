Instead of showing an international couple’s journey in America after the non-American individual has been approved for their K-1 visa, TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ has the American half of the couple travel to their partner’s home country to have them meet face to face for the first time. The series depicts their troubles and issues as they adjust to each other and try to make their relationship work before deciding whether or not they want to take their relationship further.
It is full of romance, drama, and heartbreak, making it authentic and very engrossing to watch. One such relationship shown in the most recent season of it is that of Geoffrey and Varya.
Geoffrey and Varya: 90 Day Fiance Update
Even though Geoffrey hid his sketchy past – his incarceration for selling drugs and history of domestic violence – from his girlfriend, Varya, their relationship seemed to be going strong. That is, until he proposed to her, and she said not yet. There were a lot of red flags about Geoffrey’s temper tantrums, but we could not have imagined to what extent it would go to.
After Varya said no to marrying him right now, Geoffrey became distant, rude, and condescending. He did not take the rejection well and ended up breaking up with her. At the airport, while the 41-year-old was leaving Russia to go back home, he told his 30-year-old online love that he didn’t want to wait and that he can and will move on without her in his life.
Sad about the whole situation and regretting what had happened, Varya decided to take matters into her own hand and decided to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to surprise Geoffrey. When she arrived at his place, she was the one who was surprised to see that Geoffrey had, in fact, moved on, and was giving his romantic relationship with long term friend, Mary, a shot.
What has followed is Mary and Varya butting heads with Geoffrey being caught in the middle. When Varya was angry at Mary and Geoffrey didn’t stand up for her, she decided to leave, and when he didn’t follow her either, she was upset, and honestly, she had every right to be. But inside, Geoffrey was making it clear that his not replying to Varya’s messages was an indication of where their relationship stood now; however, he still agreed to hang out with her.
Geoffrey took Varya to meet up with his friends instead of Mary, but the latter showed up later as well. The situation was awkward to say the least, but his friends made it clear who they preferred. And now, instead of being the story of a couple, this has turned into a love triangle where Geoffrey would have to choose between the two women in his life, one with whom he has history and the other who was his most recent love. Can Varya win him over? Or is their relationship over for good?
Are Geoffrey and Varya Still Together?
Contractual obligations with TLC forbids the individuals on the show to publicly state their relationship status, but it does seem like Geoffrey and Varya are over for good. They do reflect on their relationship on their respective Instagram pages and openly talk about their feelings in their captions, but there has been no indication that suggests that they are currently together. So, we think it’s safe to assume that they parted on good terms.
Behind the scenes. Shocking content🔞 . Have you ever had a day off, after which it needs another week to recover? We had it during filming in Siberia. On that day, we not only watched as old women fed pigeons…Geoffrey 🙄. We had a wild breakaway at a Russian party. My brother’s wife had her 25 year old birthday party. Due to the weather, the city was like the scenery of Mordor, so we went out of town to fry kebabs and to steam in a Russian sauna. I finally met sister-in-law and my sweet little neice. And was also pleasantly surprised by the way Geoffrey played and nursed the baby—literally keeping her in his arms. Looking at this, my inner unicorns joined hands and sang a lullaby to our future children. I woke up when my brother said it’s time to have a drink. As my niece left with her grandparents, the adult part of the party began. There was a lot of alcohol and less clothes; because it was not needed in the sauna. My knight decided to conquer all Russians with his exploits: he drank and soared in the bathhouse on an equal basis with everyone. Consequently, I had hard time running after him with a towel. It was then I already felt like the nanny of a bearded tomboy. The evening flowed smoothly into the morning and after lengthy negotiations, I pushed Geoffrey into a waiting taxi and we headed home. On the way, he wailed that it was rude to leave the party in full swing and that my brother would probably decide that he was an American wimp. But fortunately, for the two of us, there was one with common sense: my mother. She said the crew will be here in a couple hours, hurry up! And the next morning we looked like a drunken groom and his mare; I do not regret anything. Initiation took place and he was a full Russian, maybe even more. The American thrived and even survived the shooting day with a wild hangover and headache. I was so proud. But that day he released his past🤦🏼♀️
Camping in Russia. Behind the scenes. In Siberia, mosquitoes are the size of a fist and, if desired, they together can carry a frail newborn. I even told these stories to Geoffrey—trying to dissuade from camping. But this was obviously in vain. We went to the middle of nowhere and, for 2 days, I lost hot water and a toilet. I think it’s no secret to anyone that Igor became a real highlight of these shooting days. This big and strong as a bear, Russian, was a real soul of the company. Igor has several super abilities: he can skillfully joke in sign language and facial expressions and, with only the use of his mind, can force you to drink vodka with him. By the way, the account of this superman is @boldyrev5684 and something tells me that we will see him on 90 day fiancé the other way. So, Igor hadn’t seen Geoffrey for so long that he was eager to finish the shoot and finally talk in an informal setting. Therefore, he did everything possible to sabotage the filming process and tried to give the producer a drink. We must pay tribute to @shawnmichaels42 twice smaller and thinner than Igor kept himself, like a real hero, and politely dodged each poured glass of vodka. Fortunately, moving from one city to another was so tiring that we didn’t shoot until late at night as usual, but finished early to try all the dishes prepared by Igor in the fresh air. And of course to party like wild Russians. This is where the heat started! Cultural exchanges showed that the Americans invented the atomic bomb in vain. Russians could be dealt with «s’mores». I myself know that it’s hard to survive after such a carbohydrate stroke. In turn, we showed the Yankees which appetizer, according to the periodic table, is best combined with a traditional Russian drink. Well, the culmination of the evening was my favorite drunken fun – jumping over a big fire. By the way, did you know that eyelash extensions curl and stick together when they melt? I know now! Referring Back to the mosquitoes, my warning went unheeded to Geoffrey. The next morning, having lost his vigilance he was bitten by a mosquito in the most vulnerable spot. In his man’s part. It’s a wild Siberia babe!
As for Geoffrey’s relationship with Mary, it seems like they are still together and are going steady. Since Mary has made it clear that she wants a future with him, it looks like they’re in it for the long haul. The single dad has also created a YouTube channel to talk about his life, his experience, and all the allegations and rumors that are going around the internet about him. So, make sure to check out his videos to get to know him better.
My dogs are my heart & soul (next to my kids of course). Two massive rocks that always seem to ground me. No matter if I’m sad, upset, happy, excited, anxious, or just bored, their responses are always genuine. . While watching the show last night, I relived the experience. I recalled that painful moment when I just wanted to quickly get out of Russia & back home. Not only was I in a foreign country, but the whole relationship in an instant became foreign. As I’ve said, this experience wasn’t acting; this was real. I dwelled on this moment until I had to leave. I took a chance on love; I put it all on the table. I was hurt in a way that is hard to process. Logic tells me that I cannot be mad at the other person—the person I love. Varya is a fantastic woman & I had to emotionally force myself away from her for my own sanity. . Before I planted this cantaloupe, I asked nature & my dogs not to destroy it. I took this chance knowing the possibilities. This isn't much different than when I handed my heart over w/the hopes it would be preserved. I’m someone who will always take a chance—it is ingrained in me. I cannot blame nature or my dogs for doing what they know, so why would I blame Varya for what she feels is natural? I wanted so bad for my plant to flourish, but I emotionally checked out when my life took a turn. We had one chance as we had spoken about to each other. Could it have been cultural miscommunication—definitely! However, I’ve had time to realize that even the smallest of plants can weather the storms & can come back to take over the whole garden. I’ve grown more as a person & continue looking forward to either plant new roots or see if the original ones will bloom again. . We can choose to become strong through failure. Life teaches us to be emotionally & physically resilient to heartache, happiness, sadness, & pain but the only way to do so is to go through these things. Wisdom is a hard pill to swallow, but I’ll have it no other way. I’ve had many lessons in my life that pertain to all these emotions & struggles, yet I am resolved to stay strong & facing many more. When have you taken a chance & gotten hurt? Was it worth it? Regrets?
