George Stephanopoulos is a renowned American television host, political commentator, and former Democratic advisor. Despite getting surrounded by various controversies, he never failed to perform his consequential duties as a journalist. His stable home-life must play a significant role in keeping him focused.

Stephanopoulos and the comedic actress, Ali Wentworth, are partners in love and life and the two also have independent careers that keep them busy…but not enough to keep them apart. In fact, they have some adorable rituals that his wife rigorously follows in order to feel connected to the love of her life. We got intrigued to delve into the serious journalist’s love life and here is everything we found out.

George Stephanopoulos: Early Life

Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, Stephanopoulos is a son of Greek Orthodox parents and considered entering protesting for many years. But his deeper interest in politics changed the course of his life. While pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in political science summa cum laude from Columbia University, he earned appreciation as well as recognition for his excellence in the stream. His father is a retired priest who wanted his son to either follow his footsteps or become a lawyer. Clearly, Stephanopoulos eventually took up neither of them as his profession. In 1992, the ambitious Oxford alum became the leading member of Clinton’s U.S. presidential campaign, a role that is portrayed in the documentary film ‘The War Room’ (1993).

While Clinton’s second term was in the procession, Stephanopoulos decided to leave the White House and spoke of the traumatic period he spent through two presidential campaigns and four years in the House in his New York Bestseller “All Too Human: A Political Education.” After his political career came to an end, he became a political analyst for ABC News and also worked as a correspondent on ‘This Week, ABC’s,’ ‘World News Tonight,’ ‘Good Morning America,’ to name a few. He has remained with the channel as its Chief Anchor since 2014.

George Stephanopoulos: Wife and Daughters

George Stephanopoulos has been happily married to the ‘Nightcap’ alum, Ali Wentworth, for over 20 years now. In April 2001, they met for a blind date that his now-wife was at first hesitant about. She had recently come out of a relationship and a friend of hers had an idea to set up the date with an ex, who happened to be Stephanopoulos. As luck would have it, Wentworth ended up moving to NYC in 2001 and decided to give it a shot with a feeling that he did not fit her choice of men. The American actress has no interest in politics but practically, his job dictated him to talk solely about that. But as it turned out, their lunch meeting went on for hours. Not felt so engrossed in each other that they felt like they had been transported to another universe. The couple fell so crazily in love that they got engaged after only two months of dating.

Stephanopoulos and Wentworth tied the knot on November 20, 2001, in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City. Their nuptials were officiated by his father, Rev. Dr. Robert G. Stephanopoulos. According to the New York Times, he blushingly confessed to the gathered guests, “I knew within 24 hours, I would not ever dare risk losing her.” Within the next five years, they had already become proud parents to two daughters, Elliott and Harper. From working together on multiple projects to going to the bed together, they seem to have created the perfect world for themselves. Theirs is the kind of love story that movies are made on and the couple is a living testimony to the love-at-first-sight and happily-ever-after!

Read More: Is David Muir Married?