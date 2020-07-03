Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who’s a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier, has been arrested on Thursday, July 2, 2020. According to FBI spokesman Marty Feely, Ghislaine, who lived with Epstein for years, was taken into custody around 8:30 AM in the state of New Hampshire. A judge ordered that Maxwell be taken into the custody of the US Marshals Service, and moved to New York for a hearing on whether she’ll be granted bail.

Although Maxwell’s detention center will be decided by the Bureau of Prisons, she could end up in the same jail where Epstein killed himself. In all likelihood, Maxwell will be transferred to either the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan or the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The former is where Epstein was found hanging from his jail cell.

Maxwell, who’s 58, has been charged with two counts of perjury, conspiracy, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illicit sex acts, as well as transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. The documents detail how Maxwell would befriend the women, asking them about their lives, and in the process lure them in. The documents also allege that she’d try to normalize sexual abuse for a minor by discussing sexual topics, undressing in front of the minor, being present when a minor was being undressed or being present for sexual acts between Epstein and the minor.

Notably, she’s long been accused of recruiting women to give Epstein massages, which often resulted in pressured sex. However, the accusations hadn’t resulted in criminal charges until now. You can take a glimpse at the indictment against Maxwell.

Indictment: "[Ghislaine] Maxwell assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims… "The victims were as young as 14." pic.twitter.com/upk7Ez0Q4f — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 2, 2020

Federal prosecutors revealed that they’ve been keeping tabs on Maxwell for some time, and the FBI said, “Recently we learned she had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago.” The indictment says that Maxwell lied when questioned about her conduct. However, she’s denied any wrongdoing and has claimed that some of the charges against her don’t hold any water.

Women who accused Epstein of sexual assault, have welcomed the news of Maxwell’s arrest. Jennifer Araoz, who pointed the finger at the latter for helping traffic her for Epstein, said, “Day after day, I have waited for the news that Maxwell would be arrested and held accountable for her actions. Her arrest is a step in that direction, and it truly means that the justice system didn’t forget about us.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing several women in the case against Epstein said, “The pain she has caused will never go away, but today is a step toward healing. I am so proud of the women we have represented over the last six years who never gave up fighting for justice.” Notably, federal prosecutors have said that the probe in the Epstein case is ongoing. Now, Ghislaine Maxwell will have to appear for her bail hearing and wait for the case to move forward. For now, she’s alive and being held by the US Marshals.

