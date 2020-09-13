Gleb Savchenko is truly a virtuoso who has spent most of his life touring around the world and performing a dazzling array of ballroom routines. The Russian born artist has persevered to achieve an admirable dancing career and also build a happy family alongside. Although he has not been able to take home ABC’s prestigious Mirrorball Trophy, Gleb has well-deservedly reached the finale twice, finishing in the fourth place. He holds the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ championship in high regard and is all set to lay his hands on it in the upcoming season. Paired with the extremely talented ‘Selling Sunset’ star, Chrishell Stause, his chances of fulfilling his life-long dream are fairly high.

Gleb Savchenko: Age and Performances

Born on September 16, 1983, Gleb paid heed to his heart’s calling by starting his Latin and Ballroom training at the young age of 8. His hometown, Moscow in Russia, provided him the necessary base to aid him to grow in his chosen career. In 2010, he played catchy and memorable roles in talk shows like ‘The Playboy Morning Show’ and ‘Las Vegas Morning Blend.’ In 2012, he starred in the Australian version of ABC’s famous dancing reality television show and also performed as a member of the Troupe for its 17th season the following year.

In 2017, he added entrepreneurship to his long list of accomplishments by starting a male and female intimate-wear clothing line, the Gleb Collection. The company also launches its yearly calendar in which Gleb gets to flex his impeccable abs. The next year, he became the first winner of the British TV series ‘Celebs on the Farm.’ Along the way, he has also played a significant part in the Russian and Australian versions of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ around 2015.

Gleb Savchenko’s Wife and Kids

Gleb met his now-wife, Elena Samodanova, for the first during his struggling days in Moscow. He was at a dance studio and so was his wife, putting in long hours of work into honing their skills. After becoming friends for a brief period, they started dating in 2006. The young couple knew what they had was special and never let it go. Getting officially married in 2007, when Gleb was only 24 years old, Elena and Gleb promised each other to build a happy home together.

For the next four years, the two enjoyed life as newlyweds and also established their individual careers as professional dancers. In 2011, they welcomed their first child, an adorable baby girl, and named her Olivia. They extended their family further by adding to it another little girl, Zlata, in 2017. The Savchenko daughters have inherited the talent genes of their parents and can already be seen doing the tango and waltz at home. The dancing parents seemed to have struck a perfect balance between their busy schedules and private lives.

Gleb Savchenko: Dancing with the Stars Journey

Gleb has proved his mettle after being cast in UK, Australian, and Russian versions of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ He currently works as a professional dancer on its American version and has been associated with it for almost 8 years now, on and off. His made his debut on the American ‘DWTS’ in season 16, pairing with Lisa Vanderpump from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Yet he did not return to the franchise up till season 24.

His celebrity partners for the following shows have been Erika Jayne (‘RHOBH’), Sasha Pieterse (‘Pretty Little Liars’ fame), Arike Ogunbowale (basketball player), Nikki Glaser (comedian), and Lauren Aliana (country music singer). His fans are exhilarated to learn of his return to ‘DWTS’ and are heartily rooting for him!

