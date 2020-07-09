Ryan Murphy’s ‘Glee’ is immensely popular as a series that shows inspiration can take us places. An optimistic high-school teacher attempts to transform the school’s glee club, and also inspires the ragtag bunch of performers to come together and make it to the biggest competition of all. Over the seasons, ‘Glee’ has remained immensely popular, but many have wondered whether the show is cursed. After all, several cast members have suffered tragedies, scandals, and even deaths. So, who are the people involved with ‘Glee,’ who have died?

Cory Monteith – Drug Overdose

Cory played the lovable Finn Hudson on the show. He was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 13, 2013, and it was revealed in the autopsy that he’d died from a toxic combination of alcohol and heroin. Notably, Cory had always been open with his fans about his history of substance abuse. He even took time off during the show to go to rehab.

At the time of his death, Cory was dating Lea Michele, his co-star. The show continued without him, but they paid tribute to Cory in Season 5. Here’s a post by Lea, showing Cory’s remembered even after his death.

Mark Salling – Suicide

Salling is best known for playing the role of the bad-boy, Noah “Puck” Puckerman. However, Salling’s real-life image was tarnished after he was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. His suicide took place on January 30, 2018, six weeks before his sentencing. Mark’s body was found hanging from a tree in a riverbed near his home in Sunland, California.

A statement from the family reads, “Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistake and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

Naya Rivera – Accidental Drowning

The most recent tragedy to befall a cast member has been Naya Rivera’s disappearance. She went to Lake Piru with her son and rented a boat. However, a few hours later, the vessel was discovered with the boy on board, but Naya couldn’t be found. Currently, the search is ongoing, but the sheriff’s department’s spokesperson has said that they have presumed Naya is dead, and are now working to locate the body. Here is the latest picture Naya shared with her son.

Nancy Motes – Suicide

Apart from the cast members, those associated with the crew have also suffered tragedies. Motes, Julia Roberts’ sister, drowned herself in a bathtub at the age of 37. In the suicide note she left behind, Motes ranted at her sister for around three pages, apart from apologizing to her fiance, and thanking her mother. At one point, Motes had even said that Julia was much meaner than people believed ‘America’s Sweetheart’ to be. Nancy Motes was a production assistant on ‘Glee.’

Jim Fuller – Heart Failure

Of all the tragic ends, only Jim Fuller passed away from natural causes. He served as an assistant director in ‘Glee’ and has been part of the crew for a long time. Fuller died at the age of 41, in his sleep, due to suspected heart failure. In fact, the show has a tribute to Jim in Season 4. When Emma and Schue have their wedding seat chat, one of the chairs has Jim Fuller written on it, as a nod to the crew member. Plenty of cast and crew members also showed up for the memorial service to remember Jim fondly.

