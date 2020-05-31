If you’ve seen a fair share of anime, especially of the horror genre, you’ll know how weird they can often get. Among all the weird anime out there, ‘Gleipnir’ is now slowly climbing the ranks with its extremely twisted storyline. There also seems to be an undertone of some strange sexual references throughout its runtime and these add more heft to its eerie atmosphere. Not to mention, even its characters are not at all likable but there’s still something about them that appeals to you as a viewer. The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ is now almost over and if, like us, you’re eagerly looking forward to its next episode, read further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Gleipnir Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 10 is scheduled to release on June 8, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 10 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Spoilers

‘Gleipnir’ centers around a teenage boy named Shuichi who is a misfit and is often perceived as a weak, frail kid by most people around him. But he has a dark secret that he ensures no one knows about. He just tries his best to appear normal in front of others but when no one’s around, he turns into this huge monster-like creature that appears to be giant mascot with a zipper on its back. One day, while walking around his neighborhood, he spots a barn on fire. Using his hypersensitive smelling ability, he is also able to determine that a girl is trapped inside it. He rescues her, and as soon as he brings her out, his monstrous side takes over. As a result, he tries to molest her but holds back his urges. Little does he realize that the girl actually saw him.

The next day at school, the girl, Claire, confronts him and even forces him to transform into his monstrous demeanor. She then blackmails him and asks him to help her find her sister. Shuichi, being the innocent little guy that he is, listens to her and further delves into the darkness of his world where he discovers that there are other monsters like him. He learns that everyone’s monstrous demeanor is very different and is merely a manifestation of what they always wanted to be. He also learns that Claire can step inside his mascot suit through the zipper behind his back and even control his monster counterpart. But as weird as things may initially seem, they only get worse later on when Claire and Shuichi relentlessly dig deeper into the world of other beings like them.

