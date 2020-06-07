‘Gleipnir’ is certainly among the most controversial anime of the season not only because of its zany storyline but also because of its seemingly subtle sexual references. So far, with each episode, it has surprised us with some of the eeriest twists in its storyline, but from what we know about it, the best is probably yet to come. In its last few episodes of this season, we can expect some major revelations surrounding Shuichi, Claire, and all the other monsters around them. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead, refer to the section below to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Gleipnir Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 15, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 11 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Spoilers

Shuichi Kagaya appears to be a very normal high school teenager to many but he has a secret that he won’t let out at any cost. To appear normal to the world around him, he even purposefully rejects his college seat and allows someone else to take it. Shuichi has this partially uncontrollable ability to transform into a monster that appears to a mascot on the outside and also has a zipper right behind his back. For a while, everything seems to be just fine and Shuichi is able to keep his true identity a secret from everyone. However, one day, things take a twisted turn when he runs into a girl named Claire. While taking a stroll around the neighborhood, Shuichi finds a burning barn. Using his super-strong smelling abilities, he is able to figure out that a girl is still trapped in it. He puts on his monstrous demeanor and rescues her, but little does he realize that she saw him when he did so.

The next day at school, Claire confronts him and even blackmails him. She asks him to help her find her sister or she’ll tell the whole school about his little secret. With what follows, Shuichi is forced to conform to everything that Claire expects from him. One day, Claire comes up with the twisted idea of stepping inside his suit and to her surprise, she, too, is able to control his monster. With this, Claire and Shuichi join forces and delve further into the darkest spaces of their world where several other monsters like them exist.

