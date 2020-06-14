‘Gleipnir’ is chaotic and makes you wonder what exactly was the creator of its manga thinking when he came up with something so bizarre. But apart from its zany storyline, there’s also something very dark about the show’s characters. Even the ones like Shuichi, who seems to have an innocent demeanor, have perilous monsters trapped inside them. Why else would he turn into that thing? The strangest anime of this season is now about to end, so to make sure that you don’t miss out on its finale, read on further to know all about its next episode.

Gleipnir Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 12 is scheduled to release on June 22, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 12 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Spoilers

Shuichi Kagaya, the main character of ‘Gleipnir’, is a seemingly ordinary high school student. He is, in fact, a little below your average school kid as he often gets pushed around by others. But Suichi has a secret—he has the ability to turn into a strong mascot-like monster when he wants. Even so, he tries his best to appear normal to the rest of the world and makes sure that he keeps his monstrous demeanor well tamed. While lurking around his neighborhood one day, he comes across a burning barn. With one of his monstrous abilities being hypersensitive smell, he is able to figure out that a girl is trapped in the barn. He rescues her but little does her realize that she actually saw his real face.

The next day at school, the girl he had rescued, Claire, decides to confront and asks him to reveal his true abilities to her. She goes as far as blackmailing him and intends to use him for her own sinister motives. The more she learns about Shuichi and his monster, the more she realizes that she can completely take full control over him. She even steps inside Shuichi’s monster using the zip that rests on his back and uses him to find her own sister, who she thinks killed her parents. But this journey leads them a darker part of their world—A place where other monsters like Shuichi exist, with many of them being far more dangerous than he is. Will Shuichi and Claire stay the same with everything around them on the brink of falling down? Or will unlikely romance bloom between the two?

