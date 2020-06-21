Set in modern-day Japan, ‘Gleipnir’ starts off with the ordinary life a teenage boy who just goes through the day-to-day snags of every other teenager. But as the anime progresses with each episode, it shocks you with it dark characters, strange visuals, and zany storyline. The strangest, and in some ways, the most terrifying anime of the season is now finally coming to an end. And if, like us, you’re curious to know what the conclusion of this season holds for Shuichi and Claire, read on further to know all the details about the release date and streaming availability of its 13th episode.

Gleipnir Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 13 is scheduled to release on June 29, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 13 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Spoilers

‘Gleipnir’ centers around a young schoolboy named Shuichi. For the world, Shuichi is just another helpless teenager who’s struggling to get through high school. But only he knows what he’s truly capable of. Just to make sure that he never gets any unnecessary attention, Shuichi, keeps his head low and often passes on any opportunity that would make people turn their heads and look at him. But why does he do this…you might ask? Well, only he knows that he has the ability to turn into a mascot-like super-strong monster. Shuichi uses this ability only when he knows that no one is around, and as much as he despises it, he seems to have no clue that it is merely an outcome of his own inner manifestations.

While walking around his neighborhood one day, Shuichi comes across a burning barn. With his smelling ability, he is able to identify that a girl is trapped in the barn. He uses his ability to rescue her but little does her realize that she actually saw his face. As he had feared, she uses this to blackmail and asks him to help her find her sister. Being the helpless timid guy that he is, Shuichi complies with everything she asks from him. At one point, she even steps inside his mascot suit and controls his monstrous demeanor. While the two of them get close to one another, they realize that there are many other unique monsters like them out there. And some of these monsters are also much stronger than them.

