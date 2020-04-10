One look at the poster or the trailer of ‘Gleipnir’ and you can’t help but wonder how it will come off as a horror anime. It’s hard to take an anime too seriously when it’s trying to evoke terrors using a “mascot monster.” However, the first episode of the season makes it pretty evident that it is possible. If you’ve already watched its first episode and you’re wondering how its story will unfold in the next one, we have you covered. But before we get to the spoilers, let us walk you through the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

Gleipnir Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 2 is scheduled release on April 12, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Episode 2 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Shuichi Kagaya is a monster but he has no clue what made him who he is. He hates himself and feels like an outcast all the time. But little does he know that he’s not alone. After he ends up meeting Claire, he realizes that there’s a lot more to his transformation than he knows. So the next episode will further explore his origins by introducing other characters and we’ll also get to know what Claire expects from him. While Shuichi still seems to hold on to his morals as a human, Claire will just go on using him to fulfill her own purpose. In the first episode, Claire reveals that she was trying to kill herself when Shuichi came there to save her. The next few episodes will reveal Claire’s backstory and all the events that forced her to commit suicide.

It will be revealed that Claire’s sister had turned into one of these monsters and unlike Shuichi, she ended up completely losing herself to her natural instincts. As a result, she became a vicious monster and killed Claire’s entire family. When Claire tried to tell others that her own sister was responsible for killing her family, no one really believed and since then, she has been trying to kill herself. But now that she has found a monster who is just like her sister, she can use him to hunt her down. Episode 1 also revealed another similar character who turns out to be just like Shuichi. A lot more about this character will probably be revealed in the next episode.

