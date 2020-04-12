‘Gleipnir’ is clearly one of the most twisted and darkest anime of the season. With each episode, it reveals a terrifying side of its main characters and makes you wonder how far they’ll go with their sinister motives. From the looks of it, by the end of its first season, Claire will find her way amongst the best anime villains of all time and Shuichi might just transform into this heroic figure that we don’t expect him to be. If you have a thing for gritty anime shows with psychotic characters, make sure that you don’t miss out on this one. And if you’ve already started watching it, read on further to know all the details about its release date and streaming availability.

Gleipnir Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 19, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 3 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Episode 3 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the second episode of ‘Gelipnir’, Claire and Shuichi end up joining forces and battle the other monster girl. Claire ends up showing her true colors when she ruthlessly murders the girl and shows no remorse after it. This makes Shuichi realize that he must stay away from her. But for obvious reasons, being the psychopath that she is, Claire isn’t going to leave him so easily. On the other hand, Shuichi is just a helpless little boy who has no control over his abilities. He hates being the monster that he is and Claire can easily take his vulnerabilities for granted. In the following episodes, we might even get to know more about how Shuichi acquired his abilities. Moreover, the story may also shed some light on Claire’s past—who she used to be and what made her so evil?

Since the monster girl introduced in episode 2 is now dead, we won’t get to see more of her but her involvement in the series makes it pretty evident that there are many other monsters out there and not all of them are as innocent and harmless as Shuichi. If Claire somehow figures out a way to turn herself into a monster, she’ll just use her abilities to destroy the world and ruthlessly kill anyone who tries to get in her way. For now, it just seems very likely that she’ll be able to convince Shuichi again and maybe, he, too, will turn into an actual monster like her.

