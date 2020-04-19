As of now, ‘Gleipnir’ seems to be working between the lines of being either an erotic comedy or a creepy psychological thriller. Both ways, it’s unlike any anime we’ve ever seen. Its entire concept is very unique and at times, it also reminds you of ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion.’ However, only time will tell if ‘Glepnir’ will be as great as it promises to be or will just be another anime that had a lot of potential but could live up to it.

With 3 episodes down, ‘Glepnir’ is seemingly getting better and we’re certainly looking forward to its next episode. So if you wish to know more about the fourth installment of this season, we have you covered. But before we get to the spoilers, let us walk you through the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Gleipnir Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 26, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 4 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Episode 4 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the third episode, Shuichi and Claire get close to each other and for once, it seems like Claire is not all that bad after all. It’s her circumstances that have made her who she is. After all of their confrontations in the first two episodes, the two of them are finally able to establish some common ground and set out in the same direction. Claire, for obvious reasons, is in this because she either wants to seek revenge from her monstrous sister or she just wants to save her. Meanwhile, this seems like the best opportunity for Shuichi to use his unwanted ability for the betterment of the world. But Claire’s sister seems to be pretty smart and powerful. So in order to kill her or even teach her a lesson, the two of them will have to watch every step they take and stay ahead of her at all times.

Apart from all the action and terror that lies ahead, there are seems to be a potential romance between Claire and Shuichi. They are the complete opposites and that could be one big reason why they’ll eventually end up together. Even when Claire goes inside Shuichi’s monster suit, the two end up connecting both physically and mentally. With this, they might get really attached to one another in the future. As one may recall, in episode 3, Shichi even tries to ask her out for a movie and she even agrees. So this might be the start of something more interesting. However, if Claire is the psychopath that she initially seemed to be, she might have some ulterior motives with all of this.

Read More: Yesterday wo Utatte Episode 4 | Food Wars Season 5 Episode 3