‘Gleipnir’ has been on a roll lately. It started off as a pretty average supernatural-horror anime, but with its recent developments, it has become far deeper and intriguing than we expected it to be. Even its moments of fan service are surprisingly quite enjoyable. With so much going on in its recent episodes, as viewers, we can’t help but eagerly wait for the next episode. If you wish to know more about what could potentially happen in its next episode, we have you covered. But before we get to the spoilers, let us walk you through its release date and streaming availability.

Gleipnir Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 5 is scheduled to release on May 3, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Episode 5 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The fourth episode of ‘Gleipnir’ makes a lot of revelations. I’m sure that, as a viewer, you’ve been wondering what made Shuichi the monster that he is. Episode 4 explains the origins of his monstrous abilities and also shows how it’s all linked with Claire’s sister. Apart from all the supernatural elements that are pertinent in the anime, it also brings in cosmic themes through the introduction of an alien.

Along with this, both Claire and Shuichi also completely change as individuals. Claire is able to give up on her past and her grudges against her sister. Meanwhile, Shuichi is able to finally bring out his inner demon in his normal personality and stand up against his bullies. This way, instead of manifesting his desires through his monstrous demeanor, he can just channel them out normally and avoid becoming a monster again.

Since Episode 4 resolves almost all the existing plot points of the season, it’s hard to predict what the next episode could be about. The only plot point that is now left hanging is how far will Shuichi go knowing what his true potential is now? Will he eventually become a monster who’ll take over the entire world or will he simply become a hero who’ll protect humans from other monsters like him. The revelations of episode 4 make it pretty clear why everyone who possesses the coin has unique abilities but they also make you wonder if there’s someone far more monstrous than Shuichi out there. With so much to look forward to, let’s hope that ‘Gleipnir’ will be as great as we expect it to be.

