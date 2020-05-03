‘Gleipnir’ is now being labeled as a horror anime by most viewers and rightfully so. However, the kind of terror that it offers is very different from what we’re used to seeing in anime. Its horror primarily comes from its twisted characters who seem to have no morals of any kind and are only driven by their own selfish desires. From the looks of it, ‘Gleipnir’ will only get darker from this point on and we sure do look forward to what’s next. If, like us, you’re eagerly waiting for the next episode, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Gleipnir Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 10, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 6 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Episode 6 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the 5th episode, Claire and Shuichi head out in the forest, hoping that they would find other beasts like them. A few miles in and they run into a strong sword yealing monster who turns out to be a lot stronger than they had initially anticipated. However, this new beast seems to have no clue that Shuichi’s monstrous mascot demeanor actually accommodates two people. They use this to their advantage and trick the beast to trap him. Turns out that this beast is actually a college student. He seems to be quite a level-headed person compared to the other beasts they later encounter in the same forest. He later even saves them from one other monster who tries to blackmail them.

So for obvious reasons, this new character will now become a major part of the story. What we still have to figure out is whether or not he’ll stay on Shuichi’s side. Since he initially wanted to kill them, he might later try to do the same again. Moreover, the 5th episode also makes it pretty evident that there all kinds of weird monsters out there. And since they are mere manifestations of the humans who have acquired those demeanors, one can only imagine how terrifying some of them will be. Shuichi and Claire have just stepped into the real world of these monsters and they’ve already discovered beings that are much stronger than them. Further down in the series, we can expect some really twisted characters.

Read More: Best Dark Anime