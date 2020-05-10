Call it ecchi, horror, or just a weird combination of both, there sure is something very intriguing about ‘Gleipnir.’ The show’s unique ideas are presented in a very sickly yet alluring way and you can’t help but obsess over everything these ideas could potentially mean; especially when it depicts other characters stepping inside Shuichi. Although its hard to determine the direction in which this season is heading in, we’ve covered all the potential points it might cover in the upcoming episodes. But before we get to the spoilers, let us walk you through the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Gleipnir Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 17, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 7 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Episode 7 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Shuichi and Claire now know that they’re not the only monsters out there. For a while, it also looked like Claire was over her sister, but episode 6 confirms that she’s now more determined than ever to seek her. With the help of their new Sensei, Claire and Shuichi are able to track down a powerful group of monsters. Claire then blackmails one of its members and tries to join the group. In the meantime, Shuichi bonds with one of the girls of the group and also allows her to step inside his monstrous mascot body. This makes him realize that he connected a lot better with Claire. Back at the group, Claire is tested by the leader and is assured that if she tries to betray them in any way, she will suffer dire consequences.

In the next episode, we’ll see more of Shuichi trying to hunt down the girl’s wallet in the forests while she is inside him. While he’s at it, Claire will be briefed with the rules she has to follow while being a part of the group. If Claire finds out that Shuichi allowed someone else to be inside him, she’ll probably get really pissed. She might even defy some of the ground rules of the group. Or, being the smartass that she is, she might even use this to her own advantage somehow. Regardless of what she does, there sure is something between her Shuichi which allows them to connect so well. So we’re certain that the series will further emphasize and even explain this connection between them in the upcoming episodes.

