After watching 7 episodes, I’m finally starting to get used to all the weirdness that ‘Gleipnir’ brings to the table. Tagged as a horror anime, ‘Gleipnir’ is quite different from all the other typical shows of the genre. Its horror comes mostly from its unpredictable lore and seemingly strange allegories to the most basic things. Not to mention, almost all of its characters are very well written and never confine themselves to any known anime archetypes. That being said, for those who have been following it all this, here’s everything you need to know the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Gleipnir Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 24, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 8 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Episode 8 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the 7th episode, Claire is officially declared as a member of the club of the monsters. While she settles in, Shuichi delves deeper into the woods with his new friend inside his suit. While looking for her wallet, they run into an extremely strong monster manifested by a little kid. A battle ensues and Shuichi easily gets overpowered by him. This freakishly strong kid later turns out to be an ally of Claire’s sister, who seems to have a group of her own. This makes it pretty evident that in the episodes that’ll follow, many such monster clans will be revealed. Moreover, even Claire’s sister’s whereabouts have now been disclosed. Since she happens to be in the forest itself, Claire will now try to find a way to defeat her.

Speaking of Claire’s sister and her clan, it seems like they’re some of the strongest creatures of their world. Even bullets cannot kill them and their abilities are far more superior to others. So if Claire still wishes to destroy her, she’ll have to find something more effective than Shuichi’s monstrous demeanor. As established in the 7th episode, Shuichi also has the ability to merge his powers with someone who is inside him. He probably cannot do this with Claire because she does not have abilities of her own. However, if he combines his abilities with someone really strong, he might become one of the strongest beasts out there. There certainly will be a lot more to this merging ability in the next few episodes.

