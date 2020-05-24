‘Glepnir’, at times, may seem like a horror anime that is only a random assortment of supernatural events, making little to no sense. However, a closer look at it brings to light many of its underlying themes which primarily revolve around a budding romance between the two main characters. Apart from that, even its psychological elements are gripping enough to make you sit through its entire runtime. That being said, if you have been following its first season all this while, read on further to know all the details about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Gleipnir Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Gleipnir’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Gleipnir’ Episode 9 is scheduled to release on April 1, 2020 at 8:50 am PT in the US.

Where to Watch Gleipnir Episode 9 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Gleipnir’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Gleipnir Spoilers

‘Gleipnir’ begins with the introduction of a teenage boy named Shichi who appears to be quite normal to most outsiders. However, he has a dark side that no one knows about. In one of the opening scenes of the show, just to appear normal to his peers, Shuichi even drops his seat at a college, and in turn, his place is given to someone else. It is later revealed that he has somewhat of a monstrous demeanor that appears to be a huge mascot on the outside. Shuichi later spots a fire in a barn, and using his hypersensitive smelling, he is able to learn that a girl is trapped in there. He rescues her and leaves but little does he realize that the girl actually saw him.

The girl turns out to be Claire, a seemingly innocent high school kid who is actually quite cunning. She takes advantage of Shuichi’s abilities and tries to use them to find her own sister, who had previously killed her parents. Soon after this, Shuichi and Claire discover that they’re not the only ones who know about the existence of these monstrous alien creatures and there are others out there who are far more dangerous and stronger than Shuichi. In the current arc of the anime, both of them have gotten themselves involved with a clan of monsters, and with this, Claire is determined to defeat her own sister who is also amongst the supernatural beings. With each episode, the world of ‘Gleipnir’ just gets darker and Shuichi learns a lot more about the strange world he lives in.

