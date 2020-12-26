‘Go! Go! Cory Carson’ is a kids’ animated television series, helmed by Alex Woo and Stanley Moore as the creators. The story takes inspiration from the line of toy vehicles manufactured by VTech. The series had originally premiered on Netflix on January 4, 2020, and soon after, it was renewed for two additional seasons in quick succession. We have even received a special mini-movie titled ‘Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy’ and another special titled ‘A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp’. There is even a Halloween special, ‘A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween’ and a Christmas special ‘A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas’. Well, now that its third season has ended, let’s get to the details of its fourth season.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Go! Go! Cory Carson’ season 3 premiered on December 26, 2020, on Netflix, in all its entirety of seven episodes. The show forms a part of the streamer’s efforts to ramp up its collection of animated projects, targeted toward the young audience. And considering the popularity of this particular title, we are sure that it has several more seasons to go. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Go! Go! Cory Carson’ season 4 to premiere sometime in early 2021.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 Cast: Who Can be in it?

The lead voice-cast of ‘Go! Go! Cory Carson’ consists of Alan C. Lim as Cory Carson (the energetic titular car), Paul Killam as Papa Carson; Maisie Benson as the toddler car, Chrissy Carson; and Kerry Gudjohnsen as loving yet strict, Mama Carson. Smith Foreman serves as the voiceover artist for Freddie Firetruck, while Adelaide Hirasaki voices Halle Copter. Eli Morse Eli Morse voices Timmy O’Tool and Neena-Sinaii Simpo voices Kimmy O’Tool. We also have Jim Capobianco voicing Gary Garbage, Ella Joy Ballesteros voicing Frannie Fenderson, among several others. In season 4, we expect all of the lead cast to be reprising their original voiceover roles.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 Plot: What Can it be About?

‘Go! Go! Cory Carson’ introduces us to the young and lively kid car Cory, who resides with his fam in the quaint, sleepy town of Bumperton Hills. Cory is full of curiosity and his endless thirst for seeking answers takes him on several adventures. In his quests, he is accompanied by his friends Freddie, Halle, Timmy, Kimmy. Packed with color, beautiful visuals, and bright characters, season 3 follows the gang as they embark on a myriad of new adventures. Season 4 will embrace the same premise and continue to follow this squad of adorable animated characters as they embark on a bunch of fresh quests.

