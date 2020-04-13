‘God Friended Me’ season 2 made a comeback with its 19th episode this week, following a brief break. And indeed, it was a wonderful story. Offering a dose of the much-required feel-good factor on the occasion of Easter, it brought with it some intense sleuthing, self-realization, and a few moments of racy action. Yes, all packed in one session spanning 60 minutes.

Now, if you have watched episode 19 already, you would be happy to know that Miles’ journey is still due to continue for a couple of new episodes. Read on to know more below — on how and where you can watch ‘God Friended Me’ season 2 episode 20.

God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date

‘God Friended Me’ Season 2 Episode 20 is scheduled to air on April 19, 2020, at 8 p.m ET/PT on CBS. It is called ‘Collateral Damage’.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Miles weighs the consequences of carrying out the God Account’s wishes when his new friend suggestion, Trevor (Ben Rappaport), alleges Miles ruined his life when he helped Rose (Emma Thorne) reunite with Lt. Freemont (Zach Appleman), her former love and a previous friend suggestion. As Miles tries to help Trevor resolve his feelings for Rose on the eve of her wedding, he realizes he has lingering feelings of his own for Cara.”

Where to Watch God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 20 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘God Friended Me’ by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch ‘God Friended Me’ Season 2 online on the official CBS website.

You can additionally tune in to catch up on the released episodes without cable on YouTube TV, Directv, Amazon Prime Video, or FuboTV if you have their paid subscription.

God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 19 Recap:

Miles and Cara, in the 19th episode, directly ask Corey Smith if he’s the one behind the God Account. Smith verifies that although he is not the one running the account, he has written its code. He also offers his help in finding out more information but Miles declines. Miles is dejected with his efforts and is frustrated that the God Account shows no interest in helping out Ali.

Ali is undergoing her chemo sessions and her hair has already started to fall. Next, Miles meets Cara and Rakesh at Identity Seal. Rakesh suggests looking into the code by using a supercomputer at DARPA. Zach offers to use his Raspberry Pi to access the system remotely.

Miles receives a Friend Suggestion for Russell Hill, who was arrested the very day for stealing a car. At the courthouse, it is revealed that Russell is planning to leave town. Miles and crew locate him at the subway station, holding his baby. Russell explains that he was driving the car without having any knowledge that it was stolen.

Miles decides to approach the Patel Brothers to help out Russell. All of them appear before the judge and Russell is given a sentence of six months for failing to make an appearance before. Maya (Russell’s daughter) is placed in temporary custody under bounty hunter, Bonnie.

