The 11th episode of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 that dropped this Friday, is called ‘Frenemies’. It follows Parker who brokers a deal with Tony. The final goal? Attempt to make a new cut in the Indian River. Well, if you are already done with the 11th episode, it’s time to think about the future. Read on to know when and where ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 12 will be available for viewers.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 12 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 12 is slated to premiere on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 8 p.m ET on Discovery Channel. Season 11 follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Resurrecting Monsters’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Discovery: “Parker cleans out the gold-rich Promiseland and risks losing Sluicifer during a move to new ground. The Beets try to supercharge their season with Tony’s massive new trommel. Rick turns back to Monster Red in hopes of a record season.”

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 12 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Friday. You can avail of this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Already aired episodes, as well as, seasons are available on Hulu. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 11 Recap

Discovery has outlined the synopsis of episode 11 in its official description, which goes as follows: “Parker brokers a deal with Tony to open a new cut on the Indian River; Tony’s new trommel build gets derailed when a fire breaks out; Fred’s greenhorn crew steps up to keep the colonel running and on the gold.” What happens here is, Parker, in an attempt to strike a new payday, makes a deal with Tony. Together, they decide to explore the grounds near the Indian River in search of gold. On the other hand, Tony faces a crisis situation when a fire breaks out. This causes his new trommel build to venture out of course. Finally, veteran Fred and his rookie crew get together to restart their hunt for gold with new gusto!

