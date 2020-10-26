The 11th iteration of ‘Gold Rush’ had faced multiple obstacles during its filming sessions — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miners are considered to be essential workers by the Yukon government but this does not apply to the members of the production crew. To navigate the quarantine measures, minimal filming crewmembers were allowed onsite with the miners during the shooting period.

As for the stars, in season 11, Parker Schnabel crossed the border from Alaska and quarantined for two weeks in Whitehorse, Yukon. The Beets also stayed at home for the same time span on their own site. Rick Ness quarantined in the midst of his road trip from Wisconsin to the Yukon. Following the quarantine periods, production commenced and the season finally premiered on October 23, 2020.

Well, if you are already done with the first episode, it’s time to think about the future. Read on to know when and where ‘Gold Rush’ season 1 episode 2 will be available for viewers.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 2 is slated to premiere on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 8 p.m ET on Discovery Channel. Season 11 follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 2 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Friday. You can avail this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Already aired episodes, as well as, seasons are available on Hulu. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 is called ‘The Perfect Storm’. In the two-hour season premiere, we see the miners considering how the current pandemic-driven economy can be used to their advantage. Gold prices have reached record highs and hence, 2020 offers one of the biggest opportunities. Our favorite gold miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness, however, face a major roadblock since the fields open a month late due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Therefore, they need to make the maximum use of this limited time span.

Parker Schnabel heads out to the Klondike to search for enough gold to expand his operation into new grounds. To make up for the lost time, he starts running two enormous mining operations simultaneously. He is accompanied in his quest by Mitch and Brennan. Tony Beets needs to dig for gold on the virgin ground of Paradise Hill. Meanwhile, Rick Ness heads to a new site in Keno with his last remaining crew members Karla and Kruse. The season additionally introduces us to a new veteran and rookie miner Fred Lewis, who travels to the mountains of Oregon to find a gold mine.

