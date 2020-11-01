The 11th iteration of ‘Gold Rush’ is bound to be one of the most difficult journeys for the miners. Not only do the teams need to face new challenges, rising costs, and potential dangers, they also have to tackle time-crunch. The goldfields had opened two months late due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For instance, its second episode, which dropped this Friday, follows Parker as he expands to a second cut. He places his complete trust in a rookie foreman. On the other hand, Tony battles the cursed cut. Rick kicks off the episode by starting his plant on a rich ground. Finally, Greenhorn Fred Lewis recruits a mining icon.

Well, if you are already done with the 2nd episode, it’s time to think about the future. Read on to know when and where ‘Gold Rush’ season 1 episode 3 will be available for viewers.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 3 is slated to premiere on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 8 p.m ET on Discovery Channel. Season 11 follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Friday. You can avail this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Already aired episodes, as well as, seasons are available on Hulu. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 is called ‘Promised Land’. Its highlight is when former high-school wrestling coach Fred Lewis lays his hands on his first gold nugget — much to his team’s happiness. Lewis happens to an ex medic in the special forces, who embarks on the gold-mining quest after losing his job during the coronavirus pandemic. He and his team scour for gold in the Oregon fields.

Accompanied by veteran and experienced miner Kendell Madden, the second episode sees Lewis as he tackles a piece of ground with huge prospects on lease. He uses up his last savings of $20,000 to strike the deal. But his first test run promises good results. Lewis and Madden accumulate a crew, comprising a group of hardy ex-servicemen and women, who are hell-bent on making the best of their worst time.

Although the season opens on a good note for the new team, they still need to prove themselves in order to compete with the likes of veterans such as Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness.

