The third episode of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 that dropped this Friday, follows Parker as he comes up with a new strategy to build a war chest. However, things are easier said than done. He is soon faced with an engineering challenge, igniting a flare-up with his foremen. On the other hand, Rick pulls in his first gold of the season. Fred, meanwhile, seeks reinforcements.

Well, if you are already done with the 3rd episode, it’s time to think about the future. Read on to know when and where ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 4 will be available for viewers.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 4 is slated to premiere on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 8 p.m ET on Discovery Channel. Season 11 follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 4 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Friday. You can avail of this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Already aired episodes, as well as, seasons are available on Hulu. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 3 Recap

Last week, we had seen how former high-school wrestling coach Fred Lewis grabs his first gold nugget. A newbie in the gold mining game, Fred had joined the show after losing his job in the COVID-19 pandemic. He teams up with fellow veteran and experienced miner Kendell Madden and leases a piece of land with huge prospects. After making a down payment of $20,000, he assembles a crew of down-on-their-luck ex-servicemen and women. After their first taste of victory, Fred and Kendell still have a long way to go if they wish to keep up with experience miners like Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness.

Episode 3, which dropped this week is called ‘The Fast and the Furious’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Discovery: “Parker’s new strategy to build a war chest creates an engineering challenge, igniting a flare-up with his foremen. Rick pulls in his first gold of the season. Fred calls in reinforcements.” So, does Parker’s plan to move the wash plant worth the risk? You can catch a glimpse in the clip below:

