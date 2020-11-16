The 4th episode of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 that dropped this Friday, follows Tony as he makes a gamble by tackling a hidden strip of pay dirt. On the other hand, Parker’s crew is forced to work overtime on both the wash plants in the dreams of hitting gold. Rick faces challenges in keeping his small team running and motivated. Well, if you are already done with the 4th episode, it’s time to think about the future. Read on to know when and where ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 5 will be available for viewers.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 5 is slated to premiere on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 8 p.m ET on Discovery Channel. Season 11 follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 5 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Friday. You can avail of this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Already aired episodes, as well as, seasons are available on Hulu. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 4 Recap

In ‘Breaking the Piggy Bank’, one of the miners who has been showing a lot of promise is newbie Fred Lewis. A former staff sergeant in the Army, Fred assembles a team of seven veterans like him and they are all set to explore their prospects. He is also seen as a medic and for security fin ‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’. Currently, Fred’s team includes a former special-forces teammate, an infantry sniper, another vet who had been deployed in Afghanistan, Fred’s wife Khara, and a veteran who has survived a roadside bombing.

As far as the other miners are concerned, they are struggling hard, considering that the mining season has been cut short due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. Parker’s crew has to work overtime, operating both the wash plants, in the hopes of striking a big payday. On the other hand, Rick has a hard time planning his quests with such a small team. Again, Tony gambles a tiny piece of paydirt. As for Monica Beets, she does not appear too happy with her small piggy bank! Check out her reaction below:

