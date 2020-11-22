The 5th episode of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 that dropped this Friday, follows Rick as he takes a huge risk. He bets almost all of his gold on a new machine that he hopes can transform the way he has been operating all this while. On the other hand, Tony gives new life to a neglected secret weapon, which had been lying abandoned all this while. Parker recruits a bunch of new crew members to make up for the lost time. Well, if you are already done with the 5th episode, it’s time to think about the future. Read on to know when and where ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 6 will be available for viewers.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 6 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 6 is slated to premiere on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 8 p.m ET on Discovery Channel. Season 11 follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Face Off’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by the Discovery channel: “Tony discovery a pile of lost gold. Parker’s teams compete. Fred Lewis and crew fire up the plant. The Dakota Boys fight back against Mother Nature with a big engineering project. Christo sits down with Freddy Dodge, the Beets, and Fred Lewis.”

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 6 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Friday. You can avail of this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Already aired episodes, as well as, seasons are available on Hulu. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 5 Recap

In ‘It’s Alive’, we see Mitch telling Parker at the start of the episode: “Parker we need people.” And Parker replies, “Mitch I can’t get people with experience right now”– to which Mitch says: “I don’t care if they don’t have the experience, we can train them!” A frustrated Mitch is seen saying in the middle of the episode: “People don’t come with a resume here. I hope Parker knows what he’s doing.” But Parker’s clean-ups do give some amazing results for the week, 1.5 million dollars! And it would be really great if Rick had stayed with Parker all this while rather than forming his own crew!

