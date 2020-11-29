The 6th episode of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 that dropped this Friday, is called ‘Big Red vs. Sluicifer’. It follows Parker’s two wash plant teams who engage in competition. On the other hand, Tony hits a fortune as he discovers a pile of lost gold. Meanwhile, Fred Lewis and his crew of veterans cause the colonel to become furious and hence, face an unexpected setback. Well, if you are already done with the 6th episode, it’s time to think about the future. Read on to know when and where ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 7 will be available for viewers.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 7 is slated to premiere on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 8 p.m ET on Discovery Channel. Season 11 follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 7 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Friday. You can avail of this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Already aired episodes, as well as, seasons are available on Hulu. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode, Parker Schnabel expands his team and is forced to watch when a very expensive piece of equipment disappears into the mud. Parker wash plant, the massive Sluicifer, is pulled by another chunk of equipment. What happens is, Parker is still in his Promised Land but is compelled to just stand by when his dirt-moving machinery, unable to bear the huge weight of the wash plant, slowly gets submerged in the murky depths of the water. Shane Smith with Tyson Lee is seen driving the excavator.

The Sluicifer is used to scour and dig for gold. We do know that last week, Big Red hauls more than 300 ounces of payload. Mitch and Brennan are forced to shut down Big Red when there are no more men to handle the machine. They are back in action when new members join the team. Rick Ness, who is positioned in Duncan Creek, needs 70 ounces a week to reach his target. His mechanic Carl Rosk is back and when they move their wash plant, they get some good results. But Ness still needs to make progress if he wants to pay his bills that are beginning to pile up. Until now, he has uncovered around forty ounces of gold. However, with the addition of Mark Doverspike, things are slowly improving.

