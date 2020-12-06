The 7th episode of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 that dropped this Friday, is called ‘Rick’s Sixth Sense’. It follows Rick who makes a huge gamble. Based on a hunch, he decides to risk it all. On the other hand, Tony mobilizes an arsenal to earn cash. More on that later. Well, if you are already done with the 7th episode, it’s time to think about the future. Read on to know when and where ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 8 will be available for viewers.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Gold Rush’ season 11 episode 8 is slated to premiere on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 8 p.m ET on Discovery Channel. Season 11 follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 8 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Gold Rush’ season 11 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Friday. You can avail of this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Already aired episodes, as well as, seasons are available on Hulu. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 11 Episode 7 Recap

Rick Ness prospects the grounds of the lower Duncan Creek and believes that the land may hold washed-away gold that has not been discovered to date. Rick explains: “The way this material is piled up in here, I think the best stuff that there that there is could be at this corner.” As per historical data, the lower Duncan Creek houses the cheap cut. Around 20,000 years ago, a glacier had pushed up a mound of rock and dirt, called a moraine on the edge of the cheap cut. Rick is of the opinion that the moraine has washed-out gold trapped inside it.

Rick goes on to say: “If the glacier made some kind of a hard stop here all that gold would have stopped in this corner…it could be the best stuff we’ve seen all year and with the gold price the way it is like the profit margins are big.” He probes a little more and decides to go ahead, saying: “Let’s see what we got.” Rick concludes that if he sees a minimum of 15 to 20 colors in his pan, he will extend the cut. After the inspection, he is pleased and declares: “Yeah there’s gold in here…little guys … there’s a whole bunch of fine gold mixed in down there … I like that.”

