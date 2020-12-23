Developed by Geno Studios, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is a TV anime set in the early 20th century, not long after the conclusion of the Russo-Japanese War. The show follows Saichi Sugimoto, a former Imperial Japanese soldier who took part in the famous Battle of 203 Hill. After returning to civilian life, he begins taking care of the family of a fallen comrade. He comes to know about a legendary trove of Ainu gold from questionable sources. He is also told that the map to this treasure has been depicted in the tattoos of several runaway prisoners from Abashiri Prison. Eventually, after learning that these stories are actually accurate, he teams up with an Ainu girl named Asirpa to look for the gold. The search brings back old memories for the war veteran, who realizes that he must deal with old and new foes if he wants to get the gold for himself and Asirpa.

Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Satoru Noda, the anime premiered on April 9, 2018, and since received widespread recognition for its gritty and realistic storyline and complex characters. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of ‘Golden Kamuy.’

Golden Kamuy Season 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Golden Kamuy’ season 3 concluded on December 21, 2020. While Geno Studios hasn’t released any statement on the subject yet, the anime is most likely to get a 4th season, considering its immense global popularity. Although there was only a 6-month gap between the premieres of seasons 1 and 2, season 3 came out exactly two years after season 2. The long hiatus proved to be a good thing for the anime. Season 3 has considerably better animation than the previous two seasons and better pacing to the story. So, if ‘Golden Kamuy’ wants to replicate its third-season success, it must invest considerable time and effort in developing the next season. Golden Kamuy Season 4 is expected to release in Fall 2022.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch the first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ on Funimation and Amazon Prime. It is also available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Crunchyroll lets its viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States watch ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 3. Funimation has begun streaming the anime’s English dubbed version. When season 4 releases, expect it to be available on the aforementioned services.

Golden Kamuy Plot

In the season 3 finale, Sugimoto and Asirpa arrive where Kiroranke and Koito were fighting. They find the Ainu revolutionary mortally wounded. Asirpa says her farewell to the man who had become a mentor to her. They bury Kiroranke under ice, hoping his body will float to his home in summer. Sugimoto carries an unconscious Ogata to a Karafuto Ainu village, where they find a Russian doctor to treat the wounded man. However, the moment Ogata can move, he escapes. The season ends with Sugimoto and Asirpa renewing their partnership and deciding to continue their gold search.

