‘Gomorrah,’ created by Roberto Saviano, is an Italian crime drama, which had initially premiered in its home country on Sky Atlantic on May 6, 2014. The story takes inspiration from Saviano’s eponymous book. It follows a man named Ciro Di Marzio (played by Marco D’Amore), who happens to be a member of the Savastano clan, headed by Pietro Savastano (essayed by Fortunato Cerlino). The sole purpose in Ciro’s life is to navigate the various threats posed by the criminal world while being in the midst of a brutal civil war. Other Savastano members include his wife Immacolata; his son, Gennaro; and the rival crime boss, Salvatore Conte.

‘Gomorrah’ has earned huge praise for its character arcs, storyline, script, pacing, backdrops, and performances. A rating generator for Sky One, the series is counted among one of the channel’s most-watched cable shows. In the US, season 1 had premiered on SundanceTV on August 24, 2016. The first two seasons are also available on Netflix. In July 2020, it was announced that HBO Max had acquired the rights for ‘Gomorrah.’ Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content officer and president of TNT, TBS, and TruTV, confirmed the news in a statement:

“We are building strong collaborations as we source distinctive fare from top international partners for our U.S. viewers, also with an eye to the near future when we will look to these partners to supply locally as we expand HBO Max internationally.” The show has spawned four seasons to date, with the third and fourth seasons slated to make their US debuts on Max. If you wish to know when the fourth iteration will be released on the platform, we have you covered!

Gomorrah Season 4 HBO Max Release Date:

‘Gomorrah’ season 3 premiered on January 21, 2021, on HBO Max. Seasons 1 and 2 are also streaming on the platform. As of now, we do not have an update about when the fourth iteration will be available on Max. However, we can safely guess that ‘Gomorrah’ season 4 will premiere not later than Spring 2021 on HBO Max. You should also note that Max has acquired the rights for the upcoming fifth and final season, which will debut sometime in 2021 in Italy.

If you already have an active subscription to HBO Max, you can easily watch the series online without any additional cost. The fee amounts to $14.99/month. Once you have an account, you can stream movies and shows on Max on a gamut of devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, desktops, laptops, and mobile devices. You can also catch HBO Max online at HBOMax.com.

