In this week’s episode of ‘Good Bones’, mother-daughter duo Karen and Mina help out the design assistant of Chicks and Hammer, namely MJ. MJ and his husband have bought their first house and the ‘Good Bones’ duo is all set to make the property as perfect as it can get. However, there is a small complication. The crew needs to stick to a budget allocated by the homeowners. Well, we will get to the details of the 9th episode in our recap section. But before moving on, here is a quick rundown of the next part.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Good Bones’ Season 5 Episode 10 will release on August 11, 2020, on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m CT. The fifth season was commissioned for a total of 13 episodes.

Where to Watch Good Bones Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

With a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to HGTV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on the show’s official website. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 9 Recap:

Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine tackle the home of one of their own crew members at Two Chicks and Hammer. Design assistant, MJ, and his husband Andrew have bought their first property. The mother-daughter duo makes it their personal goal to transform the house into a befitting home that showcases a unique amalgamation of traditional and modern elements. Of course, the budget is a constraint.

MJ and Andrew purchased the property in Wolfington, which is located quite close to downtown Indianapolis. The 1,776 square feet home has two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The couple had closed the deal at $160,000. The home also has a sprawling sunroom. Mina takes a round of the house and decides that they need to update the external facade. She also plans on implementing an open design to the kitchen so that it is interlinked to the living room and dining room. The flooring in the sunroom and the main bedroom suite need overhauls as well.

MJ and Andrew settle on a budget of $60,000 as the renovation cost. Hence, the total investment is $220,000. After the renovation, the value of the house is predicted to be $230,000. The revamping process begins. The kitchen is furnished with new oak cabinets and the countertops are given a fresh quartz add-on. The kitchen also showcases a huge all-stone island. The crew installs hardwood flooring and updates the windows and shutters.

MJ devises a plan to install a quaint, cozy breakfast corner just adjacent to the fireplace. A malm fireplace and electric heating equipment in the sunroom are the final additions. Because of the cost-effective renovations and DIY ideas, the entire home improvement project is completed within the set budget. And finally, the post-renovation value of the property stands at $230,000.

