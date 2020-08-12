In this week’s episode of ‘Good Bones’, mother-daughter duo Karen and Mina are asked to tackle a home in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Indianapolis. What’s more? They need to stick to a low budget and profit margin. Additionally, since their buyer is an artist, the crew decides to infuse the home with boho elements — which demands a lot of creativity. Well, we will get to the details of the 10th episode in our recap section. But before moving on, here is a quick rundown of the next part.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Good Bones’ Season 5 Episode 11 will release on August 18, 2020, on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m CT. The fifth season was commissioned for a total of 13 episodes.

Where to Watch Good Bones Season 5 Episode 11 Online?

With a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to HGTV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on the show’s official website. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 10 Recap:

In episode 10, we are taken to Garfield Park, which happens to be the oldest city park in Indianapolis. With a sprawling area of 128 acres, the park is inclusive of a conservatory, a sunken garden, a performing arts center, and several areas dedicated to sports. Since it is the perfect locale, several people seek a property here. And in the 10th episode, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine tackle a home in this very locality.

The Two Chicks and a Hammer Team are allotted a tight budget and narrow profit margin to transform a small house into a boho-themed bungalow. This means they will need a lot of creative ideas. The ladies tackle a 1,400-square feet home that includes an investment of $11,000 and is complete with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Karen and Mina examine the house and discover that the basement leak needs fixing. The steep staircase also needs a rehaul while one of the bedrooms requires a closet. Other external changes include using a fresh coat of exterior paint, installing shutters, and landscaping. Hawk sets aside a sum of $89,000 as the renovation costs. This means that the total investment for the home is $100,000. She calculates that following the project, the new value will be around $120,000 — giving them a profit of $20,000.

The prospective buyer for the revamped home is an artist. Hence, the team gets ready to infuse a boho eclectic vibe, complete with geometric patterns, hanging plants, and loads of greenery. In the episode, we also get an update on Hawk’s second pregnancy journey via IVF. In one of the previous episodes, it was revealed that her fertilized eggs had not lived long enough. This week, she is seen meeting her doctor once again. The hospital monitors her follicles as she goes through her ovulation cycle.

Read More: Where is Good Bones Filmed?