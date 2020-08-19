We are approaching the end of yet another eventful season of ‘Good Bones’. Yes, next week, we will have the penultimate episode from the ongoing fifth iteration. And this Tuesday, we follow Mina and Karen as they transform a non-profit’s neglected property into an artist’s paradise! The episode introduces us to the owners of an NGO named Tube Factory, which helps up-and-coming artists. They seek the help of Two Chicks and a Hammer Inc to overhaul their 790-square-feet house on Nelson Street. Well, we will get to the details of the 11th episode in our recap section. But before moving on, here is a quick rundown of the next part.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Good Bones’ Season 5 Episode 12 will release on August 25, 2020, on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m CT. The fifth season was commissioned for a total of 13 episodes.

Where to Watch Good Bones Season 5 Episode 12 Online?

With a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to HGTV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on the show’s official website. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 11 Recap:

In episode 11, Mina Starsiak Hawke and Karen Laine reach Garfield Park to renovate a house and turn it into an artist’s paradise. A couple owns an NGO that caters to the needs of aspiring artists. They want the mother-daughter duo to help them in overhauling their dilapidated properties. However, the budget is extremely limited. Located south of downtown Indianapolis, Garfield Park is a quiet locale for artists. The owners of Tube Factory seek the guidance of Two Chicks and a Hammer Inc to transform their 790-square-feet home on Nelson Street. The non-profit deals in providing affordable accommodation to local artists in need. So the team needs to work on a small budget to renovate the $6,000, one-bedroom-one-bath home.

After having a look at the property, Mina and Karen concur that they need to go with an open design for the enclosed front porch. They also decide to change the paint and siding. The kitchen requires to take the position of the dining room whereas a laundry room and mudroom need to be added as well. The budget is $90,000 and hence, the total investment is $96,000. Mina wants to sell the revamped home for $120,000.

The kitchen is transformed with white cabinets and butcher block countertop. Mina and Karen also add a white backsplash. On the outside, the team paints the new siding and the limestone. They then install vinyl, flooring, panels, and open cabinets. In the curb, the crew plants shrubs and on the porch, they add a wall-garden. On the other hand, we also get an update on Mina’s IVF journey. She had earlier gone through an IE procedure and was asked to take the pregnancy test after two weeks. After 10 days, Mina takes a pregnancy test in the bathroom of a restaurant. And this time, it’s revealed that she is expecting!

Read More: Where is Good Bones Filmed?