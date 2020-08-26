It is all about family in the latest episode of ‘Good Bones’ season 5 that dropped this week. Mina’s brother, Tad, says that he is now a grown-up and wants to behave as such. This means he needs a place for himself. Therefore, the Two Chicks and a Hammer Inc. duo tackle a garage in one of their rental properties and transform it into a full-fledged individual house. Well, we will get to the details of the 12th episode in our recap section. But before moving on, here is a quick rundown of the next part, which also happens to be the season finale.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Good Bones’ Season 5 Episode 13 will release on September 1, 2020, on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m CT. The fifth season was commissioned for a total of 13 episodes and the 13th part marks the season finale.

Where to Watch Good Bones Season 5 Episode 13 Online?

With a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to HGTV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on the show’s official website. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 12 Recap:

In episode 12, Mina Starsiak Hawke and Karen Laine take up a family project, which involves building a bachelor pad for Mina’s 25-year-old brother, Tad. Tad expresses his desire to do more “grown-up” things. As a result, Karen and Mina pick an old garage in one of their rental properties and decide to turn it into a small, trendy house. The duo, in order to gather ideas about tiny spaces, visits a home community. They learn how to create a small home, which includes proper usage of lighting, incorporation of visual elements, and optimization of square feet. They choose an old garage, located in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood in downtown Indiana. The hip community is the perfect locale for a young guy like Tad.

Mina plans on retaining the foundation of the 350 square feet garage and decides to build a second story addition of a one bedroom one bath home. The pair scours the building and calculates that the foundation will cost around $20,000. Mina allocates $100,000 for the construction and therefore, the total investment comes to $120,000. However, a problem with the piping leads to additional expenses. The floors get a hardwood overhaul and the kitchen receives white cabinets and a butcher-block counter, complete with a marble backsplash. The crew paints the walls in a neutral shade and colors the external facade in green. Mina and Karen additionally include a bit of black to stick to a masculine appeal.

Finally, the moment for the grand reveal is here! Tad is impressed with the nature-inspired theme, which is coupled with neutral woods, earthy plants, baskets, and organic items. According to him, his new home is an ideal reflection of his character, preferences, and persona!

