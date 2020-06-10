Everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are back! The hosts of the popular HGTV show, ‘Good Bones’ are all geared up for another bunch of new projects in the series’ latest outing. The owners of Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. are well known for their ability to transform old, rundown properties into eye-catching, urban abodes. However, the current, fifth season is noteworthy for one more reason. The pair executes their most expensive project yet — which is showcased in the premiere episode. But before moving on to the details of the first episode, here’s a quick rundown of the next part.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Good Bones’ Season 5 Episode 2 will release on June 16, 2020, on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m CT.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is titled ‘Mina’s East Street Investment’. In this episode, we will follow Mina and her husband Steve as they decide to renovate and sell their rental property in order to launch a college fund for their son. HGTV sheds further light on the upcoming project. It says: “Karen and Mina plan to create an “Urban Hamptons” retreat full of elegant marble, urban colors, and beachy wood shake shingles.”

Where to Watch Good Bones Season 5 Episode 2 Online?

With a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to HGTV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on the show’s official website. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 1 Recap:

Mina and Karen purchase a quaint bungalow in Fountain Square from George and Paula. And this investment is the most expensive yet for the duo. The property had cost them $130,000 and Mina is planning to overhaul and sell it for $300,000. The whole property measures 1,375 square feet and it has three bedrooms, two living rooms, a dining room, a kitchen, and a bath. Mina and Karen inspect the house and settle on a budget of $100,000.

They decide to leave the existing mahogany hardwood floors as they are. They opt for just a little finishing. Next, they convert the large living room into a master bedroom and the small bedroom into a walking closet and en-suite bathroom. The basement is revamped too. Karen and Mina remove all the doors, which are too narrow, and opt for an open floor plan.

The exteriors also need changes, complete with new siding and brickwork. Their main aim is to keep the old vibes of the house while making it more urban and chic. They then proceed to install wainscotting in the living room, black countertops in the kitchen, and new paint on the walls. After all the work is done, the cost amounts to $150,000. So their total investment (along with the purchase price) is $280,000. Mina lists the house for $315,000 and almost instantly, a young couple buys it for $310,000. The team makes a profit of $30,000.

Read More: Where is Good Bones Filmed?